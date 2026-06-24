June 22nd, 2026

Precise alignment for pancake lenses in VR headsets

TRIOPTICS introduces OptiCentric® PRO module for high volume production

The recent shift towards pancake lens architectures in VR headsets has transformed device ergonomics by significantly reducing optical path lengths and enabling a much slimmer form factor. However, this compact design imposes tight error budgets, necessitating assembly tolerances and component variations to be constrained within low, single-digit micron limits. Traditional passive assembly methods often fall short of these stringent requirements, leading to potential drops in manufacturing yield and image fidelity.

TRIOPTICS addresses these high-precision demands with the OptiCentric® PRO Module, an advanced active alignment system that optimizes the centration of lens elements in real-time before final bonding. The module applies the long-established technology of OptiCentric® and integrates seamlessly into existing production lines, boosting cycle times to less than 2 seconds per measurement while maintaining optimal precision required in manufacturing process.

Benefits for manufacturers:

§ High accuracy: Precise alignment of pancake lenses, crucial for maintaining image fidelity and performance in VR headsets.

§ High throughput: Achieves cycle times of less than 2 seconds per measurement, making it ideal for high-volume manufacturing.

§ Seamless integration: Can be integrated into existing production lines without compromising on precision.

Key features of the OptiCentric® PRO Module:

§ Dual-Head metrology: Two synchronized optical measurement heads—one for the top lens element and one for the bottom lens element—map the location of all four lens surfaces in 3D space simultaneously.

§ Static lens/Rotating head principle: The measurement heads rotate instead of the lenses, ensuring stability and accuracy throughout the alignment and curing process.

§ 6-DOF manipulation: Equipped with high-precision hexapod manipulators, the system achieves sub-micron adjustments in tilt and position across all spatial axes.

Customizable alignment: Depending on the requirements, the system can be upgraded to align based on optical axis or aspheric axis.

§ OptiCentric® PRO Module – Bifocal: Measures the optical axis of the lens.

§ OptiCentric® PRO Module – Asphere: Measures the aspheric axis of the lens.

§ OptiCentric® PRO Module – Optical & aspheric axis: Measures both optical axis & aspheric axis of the lens.

“The OptiCentric® PRO Module represents a significant leap forward in precise alignment technology for pancake lenses,” says Mohit Yadav, Product Manager at TRIOPTICS. “By ensuring high accuracy and efficiency, this solution is well-positioned to optimize the production process for VR headset manufacturers.”

For more information on how the OptiCentric® PRO Module can optimize your production process, visit our website: https://www.trioptics.com/applications/alignment-and-testing-of-lens-systems/pancake-optics

About TRIOPTICS

TRIOPTICS GmbH is a global leader in optical measurement and manufacturing systems for the development, production, and quality control of optical components. Our expertise ranges from the testing of single optical lenses to the assembly and testing of optoelectronic systems. TRIOPTICS’ solutions support pioneering developments and efficient production processes in a wide range of high-tech industries.

TRIOPTICS headquarters are in Wedel, near Hamburg in Germany with a close network of subsidiaries and partners worldwide and competence centers in Asia, America, and Europe. It has been part of the Jenoptik group since 2020.

Contact

Gero Burgemeister

+49 4103 18006-248

marketing@trioptics.com