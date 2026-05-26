Fujifilm presents latest advanced packaging research results and will introduce PFAS-free PBO at ECTC 2026

Researchers to showcase innovations in next-generation semiconductor packaging, including hybrid bonding and damascene interconnect processes



Tokyo, Japan and Rhode Island, USA – May 21, 2026 -- FUJIFILM Corporation announced today that it will present new semiconductor packaging research findings and exhibit its ZEMATES[1] product line of photosensitive insulating materials, including PFAS-free[2] PBO, at the Electronic Components and Technology Conference 2026 (ECTC 2026), May 26–29, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

As part of the conference’s technical program, Fujifilm will present the results of joint research conducted with imec, a leading international research institute for nanoelectronics and advanced semiconductor technologies. In addition, FUJIFILM Electronic Materials U.S.A., Inc., the company’s U.S.-based semiconductor materials subsidiary, will exhibit at the conference (Booth #1003).

ECTC is the world’s largest international conference dedicated to semiconductor packaging technologies, bringing together more than 2,500 scientists, engineers, and business leaders from across the global semiconductor ecosystem.

“Fujifilm’s new PFAS-free PBO product shows Fujifilm’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and the environment,” said Heather Mazjanis, vice president, Photopolymers, and global business director, Core Photoresists and PBO at FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. “Fujifilm is also promoting PFAS-free photoresists used in various advanced technologies, further supporting responsible innovation.”

Summary of New Bonding and Interconnect Layer Processes Research

Fujifilm’s technical presentations will focus on bonding technologies and interconnect formation technologies that enable further miniaturization of advanced packages, including 2.xD and 3D architectures and high-bandwidth memory (HBM).

1. Sn (Tin) Damascene Process for Fine-Pitch Microbumps

Fujifilm and imec have jointly developed a Sn damascene bonding process that enables further miniaturization of microbumps, expanding available bonding solutions beyond hybrid bonding approaches. The presentation will include lithography and polishing evaluation results using Fujifilm materials.

2. Damascene Interconnect Layer Process for 1.0 µm Line-and-Space

In collaboration with imec, Fujifilm has contributed to the development of a damascene copper interconnect process capable of forming 1.0‑micrometer line‑and‑space patterns. This presentation will be delivered by imec, with Fujifilm participating as a co‑author.

ZEMATESTM & PFAS-Free PBO Development

The ZEMATES™ product lineup consists of liquid-type polyimide for redistribution layers (RDL)[3] and protective films, film-type polyimide for redistribution layers and PBO (polybenzoxazole)[4] for use in protective films. These products are used as insulating layer materials in semiconductor packaging processes, covering a wide range from power semiconductors to high-performance AI.

In response to increasing regulatory and customer interest in PFAS-free materials, Fujifilm has developed PFAS-free PBO formulations that do not rely on PFAS-containing raw materials.

By leveraging Fujifilm’s long-standing expertise in molecular design, formulation, and analysis, rooted in both photographic film technology and semiconductor materials development, the company has achieved PFAS-free PBO materials while maintaining patterning performance and mechanical properties comparable to conventional products. Customer evaluations are currently underway at multiple sites, with aims for commercialization in 2026.

Exhibition Highlights

At its exhibition booth (#1003), FUJIFILM Electronic Materials U.S.A., Inc. will showcase a range of materials for advanced semiconductor packaging, including:

Polybenzoxazole (PBO) dielectric insulating films , including newly developed formulations designed to meet increasing demand for PFAS-free materials

, including newly developed formulations designed to meet increasing demand for PFAS-free materials Polyimide materials , available in both liquid and film formats

, available in both liquid and film formats Thermal management materials , such as heat dissipation sheets

, such as heat dissipation sheets CMP slurries and related back‑end process materials used in advanced semiconductor manufacturing





About Fujifilm’s Electronic Materials Business

FUJIFILM Electronic Materials offers a wide range of materials used throughout the entire semiconductor manufacturing process, from front-end to back-end. These materials include photoresists[5], photolithography-related materials 6 , CMP slurries[7], post-CMP cleaners [8] , thin-film materials[9], photosensitive insulating materials such as polyimides[10] under the ZEMATES™ brand, and high-purity process chemicals[11]. Fujifilm also provides Wave Control Mosaic™[12], a group of functional materials including color filter materials for image sensors. With an extensive portfolio covering semiconductor manufacturing processes from leading-edge to legacy nodes, FUJIFILM Electronic Materials maintains a global supply chain with manufacturing and research and development sites in Asia, the United States, and Europe. By providing a one-stop solution to address customer needs, the company contributes to the advancement of the semiconductor industry.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

FUJIFILM and WAVE CONTROL MOSAIC are registered trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

Media Contacts:

United States media contacts :

ECTC On-site contact : Christopher Smalley ([email protected])

For general inquiries, please contact FUJIFILM Corporation, Electronics Materials, at [email protected]