Trelleborg exhibits innovations for semiconductor applications at SEMICON West

Fort Wayne, IN, September 2026 – Trelleborg Sealing Solutions exhibits advanced solutions for semiconductor applications at SEMICON West in San Francisco, California, October 13 to 15, 2026, at booth 159. Kevin Kaufenberg, Business Development Specialist, says: “Current semiconductor trends like AI, increased scale and high bandwidth memory demand innovation from manufacturers. Advanced sealing materials play a key role in enabling these trends while reducing total cost of ownership. At SEMICON West, we feature the latest additions to our sealing material portfolio to help address challenges original equipment manufacturers and end users face in this space.” On display are Trelleborg’s PureFab® fluorosurfactant-free materials, ensuring high purity and low contamination while offering exceptional durability. They have ultra-low outgassing characteristics and exceptional performance at high temperatures.

Chris Busby, Global Segment Director Semiconductor, says: “Many high-performance fluoroelastomers (FKMs) and perfluorocarbon rubbers (FFKMs) rely on fluorosurfactants during the polymerization process. While effective for manufacturing these complex polymers, fluorosurfactants are facing increasing global scrutiny due to their environmental persistence. Our next-generation fluorosurfactant-free materials - two FFKMs JPF50 and JPF58, and FKM VPF20 - function without any compromise on the materials’ performance and durability.”

Also featured is Trelleborg’s extensive Isolast® PureFab® range which provides excellent performance in aggressive front-end processes including deposition, etch, ash/strip, plasma cleaning and thermal processing such as atomic layer deposition. Comprising leading-edge

FFKMs, the PureFab® range offers unique properties including high-temperature stability, high purity, exceptionally low-trace-metal content and outstanding plasma resistance. This results in reduced particle generation and ultra-low outgassing performance in high vacuum conditions.

Trelleborg also showcases chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) parts including liquid silicone rubber (LSR) and high-consistency rubber (HCR) rolling diaphragms used to stabilize the grinding pad and wafer during CMP polishing.

Other products on display critical to sealing in chip manufacturing are bonded slit valve and rocker valve door seals comprised of dynamic rubber-to-metal bonded seals for wafer transfer chambers. These valve seals demonstrate high wear resistance coupled with ultra-low outgassing qualities when bonded to the metal door and are suited for high-volume manufacturing.

Trelleborg also demonstrates its extensive and rigorous engineering capabilities, including the ability to model the compression set of elastomers to predict seal lifetime using finite element analysis (FEA) for its semiconductor customers.

Kaufenberg notes: “This approach enables engineers to capture more accurate seal compression set data compared to industry standard simulation compression set tests, allowing for more accurate predictions about seal longevity. Our extensive ability to work with customers to develop custom seals for specific applications will also be highlighted.”

Finally, Trelleborg highlights its Turcon® Variseal® spring-energized seals for high-vacuum and corrosive environments. These seals operate in extreme temperatures and have excellent wear and friction characteristics. Compatible with virtually all media and gases including fluorine at high temperatures, they are available in custom sizes and standard dimensions.

For more details about semiconductor manufacturing capabilities from Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, visit: trelleborg.com/en/seals/your-industry/semiconductor

For further details about SEMICON West, go to: semiconwest.org/