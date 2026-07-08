SABIC’s Pioneering Laser‑Weldable NORYL™ V0 Resins Deliver Breakthrough in Solar PV Manufacturing

SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, today announced the launch of NORYL™ V0150TW and V0150IR2 resins, the first laser-weldable thermoplastics for photovoltaic (PV) applications. NORYL V0150TW (absorptive) and V0150IR2 (transmissive) resins uniquely combine flame retardancy and excellent weatherability and sealing performance. They can streamline the manufacturing of PV microinverters and other components while significantly enhancing their reliability and outdoor stability to accelerate solar energy adoption. These novel materials recently won a Silver 2026 Edison Award, one of the most respected accolades for global innovation.

“To address expanding global adoption of solar energy, SABIC is developing new specialty materials that expedite mass production of components and meet rigorous performance requirements,” said Sergi Monros, vice president, SABIC Polymers, Specialties BU. “Our laser-weldable NORYL V0 resins offer important advantages over metal and polymers traditionally used for enclosures – from faster, cleaner assembly to extended service life under harsh conditions. We’re confident that these unique materials will help increase availability and adoption of the solar photovoltaic infrastructure.”

Microinverters convert solar-generated direct current into alternating current. These exterior components require enclosures that provide robust flame retardancy, weatherability and mechanical integrity. New NORYL V0 resins meet these requirements with robust thin-wall FR (UL94 V0 5VA @1.5 mm); excellent weatherability with up to 15 years of outdoor service; and mechanical integrity up to 150°C. Compared to metal, these materials help reduce part size by up to 40 percent, weight by up to 35 percent and material usage by up to 30 percent.

Further, as microinverter manufacturers scale up production to meet growing global demand for solar energy, NORYL V0 resins are helping the industry achieve higher throughput and improved economies of scale. By enabling a shift from ultrasonic welding to laser welding, they help to expedite assembly. For example, laser welding eliminates curing‑dependent bonding materials used in ultrasonic welding, helping to reduce cycle times and lower system costs.

NORYL V0 resins are well suited for housings of solar tracker boxes, junction boxes and solar optimizers, as well as microinverters. These new products are available globally.