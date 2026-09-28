MG 500 High-Performance Gas Mixer Precise gas mixtures despite high consumption and fluctuating withdrawal rates

Precise gas mixtures form the basis of many industrial processes. With the revamped MG 500, WITT introduces a high-performance gas mixer designed for applications with high gas consumption and fluctuating withdrawal rates. The proven system features a modernized design and combines high mixing accuracy, comprehensive monitoring functions, and maximum flexibility in mixture adjustment.

High mixing capacity and consistent mixtures

The MG 500 is suitable for a wide range of technical gases and is part of WITT’s MG series for high flow rates. Depending on the pressure conditions, the system can achieve mixed gas flow rates of up to 600 Nm³/h. When used in conjunction with a buffer tank, the quality of the mixture remains constant and reproducible, even when withdrawal rates fluctuate significantly or change rapidly. An integrated constant-pressure regulator also compensates for fluctuations in the gas supply.

Two mixing valve options for different requirements

To adapt to different process requirements, the MG 500 is available in several versions. The classic version uses a mechanical proportional mixing valve for defined mixing ranges of up to 25%. For extended mixing ranges of up to 95%, as well as greater flexibility and remote control, the ERC+ version with an electronic mixing valve is available. It can be operated either locally via a touchscreen or remotely via higher-level control systems. Interfaces such as Ethernet and analog outputs allow for integration into existing Industry 4.0 environments.

ERC+: Consistently reliable readings during peak demand periods

A key advantage of the ERC+ version is its resistance to sudden pressure changes on the consumer side. A self-locking worm gear drive keeps the piston securely in position, even during rapid fluctuations in dispensing volume. This ensures stable mixing ratios across the entire operating range.

The ERC+ system also offers practical advantages in everyday operation. The set valve position is maintained precisely even when the mixer is switched off, allowing the required mixture to be produced immediately upon restart. In addition, the design allows for manual emergency operation via a hand-operated control, ensuring the gas supply can be maintained in the event of a power or drive failure.

High process reliability and comprehensive monitoring options

To support reliable operation, the MG 500 can be equipped with a range of monitoring functions. Built-in pressure and temperature transmitters detect critical conditions at an early stage and trigger visual and audible alarms or an automatic shutdown. An integrated gas analyzer is also available as an option for continuous monitoring and comprehensive quality and process documentation.

Part of a high-performance range of gas mixers

The MG 500 is part of WITT’s high-performance MG series, which includes models ranging from the MG 200 to the top-of-the-range MG 2000, covers flow rates of up to 2,180 Nm³/h. ATEX-compliant explosion-proof versions with a separate control housing are available for use in potentially explosive atmospheres. More at wittgas.com.