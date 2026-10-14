FUCHS Lubricants Co. to Showcase Lubrication Solutions at SEMICON West 2026

Visit booth 352 to explore high performance greases and cutting fluids for semiconductor manufacturing and ultra-high vacuum applications

FUCHS Lubricants Co., the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer, will exhibit at SEMICON West, taking place October 13-15 in San Francisco, CA. At booth 352, FUCHS will highlight NYETORR 6200, NYETORR 6300-LO, ULTRATHERM 2000 and ECOCOOL GLOBAL 1000. The greases are designed for vacuum, cleanroom and semiconductor manufacturing environments, where purity, reliability and long service life are essential. They address critical requirements including low vapor pressure, low outgassing, thermal stability, corrosion protection and maintenance-free performance.

NYETORR 6200 is a soft, PTFE-thickened, medium viscosity cyclopentane grease for high vacuum and cleanroom applications, spacecraft and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Its very low vapor pressure and 0% evaporation after 24 hours at 100 °C help preserve vacuum integrity. Good corrosion protection helps safeguard components, and oxidative stability supports long grease life. Low friction generation and ultrafiltration help keep equipment running smoothly and cleanly from -45 °C to 150 °C.

NYETORR 6300-LO is a PTFE-thickened, heavy viscosity perfluoropolyether grease formulated and processed for extremely low vapor pressure and outgassing. Its total mass loss is below 0.05% and its collected volatile condensable materials are below 0.02% per ASTM E595, which helps protect sensitive processes in high vacuum and cleanroom applications, spacecraft and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. A recommended service range of -75 °C to 250 °C, a -80 °C pour point and a 339 viscosity index support consistent performance across extreme temperatures. The ultrafiltered grease also delivers good corrosion protection, oxidative stability and low friction generation.

ULTRATHERM 2000 is a PTFE-thickened, PFPE-based lubricating and sealing grease for ultra-high vacuum applications up to 10-9 mbar, including semiconductor equipment and scientific high vacuum systems. Vacuum equipment is often difficult to access or sealed inside closed chambers, so ULTRATHERM 2000 provides reliable, maintenance-free operation with low vapor pressure. The grease offers thermal stability up to 260 °C, very low evaporation losses and excellent load bearing capacity. It is also chemically resistant, non-flammable and radiation resistant. Its durability helps extend the service life of tribological applications, and OEMs worldwide prefer it for long-life vacuum valves and pumps.

ECOCOOL GLOBAL 1000 is an advanced cutting fluid for difficult-to-machine materials used in semiconductor equipment manufacturing. Qualified to ASML GRADE 2 cleanliness requirements, it combines high cutting performance with excellent cleanability to support stringent surface cleanliness needs. In a titanium bracket machining application for ASML, it doubled tool life while delivering high quality surface finishes and shorter machining times.

For additional information, visit www.fuchs.com/us/en/.