Thermally Conductive, Low Modulus Epoxy Meets NASA Low Outgassing Specifications

Master Bond EP55TCFL is a thermally conductive, electrically insulating epoxy system developed for bonding, sealing, coating, and small potting applications. It meets NASA low outgassing specifications and incorporates a filler with small particle sizes, enabling application in thin bond lines to minimize thermal resistance. The system is 100% reactive, contains no solvents or diluents, and exhibits low shrinkage upon cure.

The material provides a thermal conductivity of 3.2–3.8 W/(m•K) and a volume resistivity greater than 1014ohm-cm at 25°C. It features a low tensile modulus of 8,000–12,000 psi, an elongation of 10–20%, and a Shore D hardness of 55–65, providing flexibility and thermal cycling capabilities. EP55TCFL is serviceable over a temperature range of -50°C to +125°C and adheres to substrates including metals, composites, ceramics, and many plastics.

EP55TCFL is available as a two part system or as a one part premixed and frozen system. The two part version has a 100:15 mix ratio by weight, a mixed viscosity of 30,000–60,000 cps, and a working life of 2–4 hours for a 100-gram batch at 25°C. It cures with elevated temperature schedules of 4–6 hours at 50–70°C or 3–4 hours at 80–90°C. Packaging options include 1, 4, and 8 ounce jars for the two part formulation, as well as 3 cc, 5 cc, and 10 cc premixed and frozen syringes.

Master Bond Thermally Conductive Adhesives

Master Bond offers an extensive portfolio of thermally conductive adhesive systems formulated for applications where heat dissipation and electrical isolation are essential. Available chemistries include epoxies, silicones, and specialty compounds engineered for use in microelectronics, aerospace, optical, and electronic assembly environments. Formulations provide performance properties such as high thermal conductivity, low thermal resistance, mechanical shock resistance, and thermal cycling capabilities, with select grades meeting NASA low outgassing specifications. To learn more about thermally conductive systems, visit https://www.masterbond.com/properties/thermally-conductive-epoxy-adhesives or contact our technical support team to discuss your specific application needs.

TECH SUPPORT

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Tel: +1-201-343-8983

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CONTACT

James Brenner, Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1-201-343-8983

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MASTER BOND INC.

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Hackensack, NJ 07601-3922

Web: www.masterbond.com