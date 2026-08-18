Less Heat, More Speed: DELO Pushes Low Temperature Curing Further

Windach, Germany/Sudbury, MA, August 18, 2026 | A new generation of super low temperature (SLT) curing adhesives enables reliable bonding in consumer electronics assembly at temperatures as low as 45°C, significantly below the range of conventional processes. The products are part of DELO’s DUALBOND LT family and cure in as little as 10 minutes at 60°C—or in one hour at 45°C.

Traditional heat-curing steps in consumer electronics often require temperatures of 80°C or extended curing times of 90–120 minutes at 60°C. DELO’s SLT adhesives change this equation, accelerating production while protecting sensitive components and materials.



Lower curing temperatures deliver tangible advantages across the assembly line. Curing at 60°C in 10 minutes makes inline heat tunnels a viable alternative to batch ovens. Productivity gains of up to 2.5x have been demonstrated in customer projects. Simulation data shows a clear, quantitative reduction in component deformation when curing at 45°C compared to higher temperatures—translating into improved optical stability and long-term reliability confirmed in temperature shock tests.



Speed, precision, and protection in one process



Lower temperatures also expand the range of compatible materials and enable new assembly sequences. Components such as small integrated batteries, which would degrade at conventional curing temperatures, can remain in the assembly during bonding. Materials like cellulose-based substrates, which were previously incompatible with heat-curing, become viable bonding partners.



The SLT product range addresses different process priorities—from fastest possible cure at moderate temperatures to minimal thermal stress, with options closely matching the mechanical properties of established very low temperature curing (VLT) adhesives.



“With these new SLT adhesives, our customers gain a new level of flexibility in their assembly processes—protecting sensitive components while meeting the throughput demands of high-volume consumer electronics production,” says Maximilian Baum, Director Product Management Consumer Assembly & Equipment at DELO.



In line with DELO’s dual-curing approach, the SLT adhesives combine light fixation—a brief UV or visible light exposure that locks components in place within seconds—with a subsequent low-temperature curing step that delivers full mechanical strength and long-term reliability.



DELO at CIOE 2026



DELO will present its SLT adhesives alongside its consumer camera, optics and photonics, and co-packaged optics portfolio at the China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE), September 9–11, 2026, Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (hall 1, booth 1D81)