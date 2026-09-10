ZAMIA ET‑60A RF CO₂ Laser | The Ultra-Compact 60W Air‑Cooled RF CO₂ Laser

Miniaturization, automation and compact system integration are key trends for laser processing equipment today. Many OEMs are facing real pain points: limited internal space, cumbersome water‑cooling setups and restrictive mechanical layouts.



ZAMIA is proud to introduce the , our 60W air‑cooled RF CO₂ laser.



Built on proprietary in‑house patents, the ET‑60A packs full‑performance RF laser technology into an ultra‑compact footprint. Paired with intelligent thermal management, it delivers three core strengths: extreme compactness, chiller‑free operation and consistent processing performance, opening new integration possibilities for compact laser machinery.



1. Smallest footprint in its power class｜6.44 L｜7.5kg



• Measuring only 402.5*100*160mm and weighing merely 7.5 kg.



• Excellent beam quality and stable power output are fully retained despite the reduced form factor. Fully in‑house engineered, it frees up valuable internal machine space and grants greater flexibility for mechanical design.



2. Intelligent air‑cooled thermal management｜No chiller required, lower system & maintenance costs



• Pure air‑cooled design eliminates the need for external chillers. It simplifies overall machine configuration and cuts down both integration effort and ongoing maintenance workload.



• Fan speed dynamically adjusts according to operating temperature, ensuring stable power output even under prolonged continuous operation.



3. Compact build for flexible OEM integration



• Optimized for compact CO₂ marking and engraving systems.



• Significantly reduces space occupation inside the equipment, enabling more flexible layout and supporting the miniaturization iteration of end‑user machines.



4. High‑speed response & modulation for precision high‑speed processing



• Fast signal response supports instant laser on/off and dynamic power adjustment.



• Well‑suited for high‑speed scanning and fine‑detail processing, reproducing complex graphics and tiny textures with sharp clarity.



5. End‑to‑end quality assurance for reliable B2B delivery



• Every unit goes through assembly, comprehensive performance testing and burn‑in validation.



• Full‑process quality control together with product traceability ensures consistent batch delivery and dependable long‑term field operation.



Typical applications: Image engraving, electronics manufacturing, precision marking & engraving and more.



Featuring ultra‑compact dimensions, simplified system architecture and accurate, repeatable laser output, the ZAMIA ET‑60A offers OEMs a highly flexible integration solution.



Learn more about the ZAMIA ET‑60A:

🔗 https://www.sptlaser.net/rf-co2-laser-tube/et-series