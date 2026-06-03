Prima Power Appoints Bryan Nichols as 3D Laser Sales Manager for North American Market ﻿

Experienced laser sales leader to drive regional growth and help customers solve complex 3D laser processing challenges

Prima Power, a global leader in sheet metal working manufacturing solutions, announces the appointment of Bryan Nichols as 3D Laser Sales Manager for the North American market. In this role, Nichols will lead regional sales efforts and work directly with customers to identify opportunities and move projects forward as Prima Power expands its focus on 3D lasers in the Americas.

Nichols’ appointment supports Prima Power’s broader strategy to drive growth and solve real 3D laser processing challenges through a stronger sales network, practical application-driven solutions, and enhanced service support for production environments. At the center of his mission is building a focused regional sales approach that promotes Prima Power’s partners, identifies new opportunities, and creates a sales plan for each region tied to leads, growth industries, and automotive programs.

Nichols also aims to strengthen the organization from within by creating a team environment built on trust, competence, and genuine connection while helping team members grow and achieve their goals. His customer-facing priorities include fostering relationships, solving problems, following a disciplined sales process, and using tools such as account analysis, project planning, Salesforce, and ZoomInfo to better understand complex accounts and accelerate results.

"My focus is on building genuine relationships with Prima Power's customers and helping them solve real problems," Nichols said. "At the same time, I'm committed to creating a team environment where everyone can grow and succeed together."

Nichols brings experience in sales engineering, product management, and strategic account leadership from roles at Sterling Fabrication Technology, Noren Thermal Solutions, TRUMPF Laser Technology, and Abicor Binzel Laser Systems. His background includes growing a laser sales territory from more than $1 million annually to more than $12 million in five years, landing major accounts, and expanding into new application areas including aerospace, medical devices, and battery welding.

For more information, visit https://www.primapower.com/en/technologies/3d-laser-cutting/3d-laser-cutting-machines or contact [email protected].

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About Prima Power

Prima Power provides businesses of all sizes with dynamic technologies that enhance profitability in sheet metal working. We offer a full range of modular solutions, built on a customer-centered approach and deep engineering expertise in sustainable, efficient manufacturing. Our technologies include 2D and 3D laser machines for cutting, welding, and drilling; punching machines; punch-laser and punch-shear combination systems; press brakes; panel benders; robotic bending cells; and flexible manufacturing systems.