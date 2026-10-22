“Research in Brief”: six new insights into FBH research

The latest edition of “Research in Brief” presents six recent projects at Ferdinand-Braun-Institut (FBH). They show how researchers control quantum systems, develop laser technology, and improve components and measurement methods for high-frequency electronics.

Berlin, October 22, 2026

In integrated quantum technology, FBH researchers demonstrate ultrafast optical control of tin-vacancy centers in diamond. They also present a miniaturized optical dipole trap that can trap and manipulate atoms for compact quantum sensing applications. A third article reports the first measurements of a photonic crystal surface emitting laser (PCSEL) with a new unit cell design.

Three further research news articles focus on high-frequency electronics: a corrugated horn antenna for D-band wireless communication, 16-term calibration for precise RF characterization of InP HBTs, and a compact capacitor cell with four selectable capacitance states. The articles are drawn from the research news published regularly on the FBH website.

Integrated Quantum Technology

SUPER excitation protocol enables ultrafast, non-resonant, spin-conserving optical control of tin-vacancy centers in diamond

We demonstrate ultrafast coherent control of tin-vacancy centers in diamond using femtosecond and SUPER excitation. This scheme enables spin-conserving, non-resonant population transfer and spectral separation of laser and emission for quantum spin-photon interfaces.

Read more on the FBH website

Miniaturized active optical dipole trap system for compact quantum sensing applications

We have developed a miniaturized active optical dipole trap system incorporating a piezoelectric MEMS mirror for beam steering. This enables dynamic time-averaged potentials for efficient atom trapping and manipulation in compact atomic quantum sensing applications.

Read more on the FBH website

Photonics

All-semiconductor PCSEL with novel unit cell design

We have proposed a new unit cell design for photonic crystal surface emitting lasers (PCSELs) based on stretched isosceles triangle (SIT). Simulations predict high-efficient multi-Watt single-mode operation. We now report the first measurements of realized devices.

Read more on the FBH website

III-V Electronics

Stacked corrugated horn antenna for D-Band wireless communication systems

We developed a multilayer corrugated horn antenna for D-band applications with high radiation efficiency, low loss, and stable performance over the operating bandwidth. Its stacked-layer fabrication enables scalable, cost-effective, energy-efficient high-frequency communication systems.

Read more on the FBH website

Unlocking next-Gen InP HBTs performance: empirical validation of 16-term calibration in bias-dependent RF characterization

The characterization of down-scaled transistors operating at high-frequencies require advanced calibration methods. Our empirical validation shows that, as InP HBT architectures scale to sub-micron emitter widths, 16-term calibration enables reliable, high-fidelity RF characterization across a wide range of bias conditions and operation frequencies.

Read more on the FBH website

An innovative integrated reconfigurable capacitor cell for multiband operation

We developed a new capacitor cell that integrates GaN transistor switches and capacitors into a single compact structure. This reduces interconnections and chip area while enabling four selectable capacitance states for flexible RF circuits.

Read more on the FBH website