ATLAS 1310 Now Available: O-band Tunable Laser Ships This Month

Enschede, The Netherlands, June 16th, 2026 – Chilas announces the official release of the ATLAS 1310, a wavelength-tunable laser for the O-band. Development is complete, the product is available to order, and first units are shipping to customers this month.

AI infrastructure, data center interconnects, optical device testing, optical communications: these applications increasingly demand high-performance laser sources in the O-band window. ATLAS 1310 was built to meet that need: wide tunability, ultra-narrow linewidth, and the compact, no-moving-parts form factor the ATLAS series is known for. Regarding the technology choice, this laser module is built on Chilas’s hybrid photonic integration platform, combining a silicon nitride passive chip designed by our partner Epiphany Design and manufactured by our partner LioniX International, with an InP gain chip supplied by Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI).

Key Specifications & Early Results

100 nm tuning range, 10 pm resolution

Intrinsic linewidth ≤ 10 kHz

Fiber output power at center wavelength ≥ 13 dBm (20 mW)

Wavelength switching time: 20 ms

Compact module (100 × 60 × 20 mm), PM FC/APC output

Intuitive GUI + Python library included

The graph showcases the measured output power of the ATLAS 1310 laser across the entire wavelength range. The measurement is conducted for all individual settings in with a grid of 10 picometer. This laser has a stable power across the range of 1265 to 1365 nm.

Strong early demand

The ATLAS 1310 made its public debut at Photonics West and OFC 2026, where demonstrator units attracted significant interest. Pre-orders exceeded our expectations, and we are currently working through the first production batch to supply them. The first modules ship this month, with the next batch to follow. Orders are fulfilled in sequence: the earlier you order, the sooner you receive your unit.

What’s next: POLARIS O-band

While developing the ATLAS 1310, we were listening. Customers working in the O-band don’t only need tunability, several asked for a fixed-wavelength, frequency-stabilised source in this window. So alongside the ATLAS 1310 development, we have been working on developing an O-band laser for the POLARIS series: a single-wavelength, ultra-stable O-band laser. More details will be provided soon.