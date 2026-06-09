SCD Expands Advanced IR Detector Portfolio for Growing Guided Weapons and Loitering Munition Markets

Thermal detectors enhance precision and lethality for high-speed, autonomous loitering and guided munitions amid growing global demand

Eurosatory 2026, 15-18 June, Paris, Hall 6 -Booth C 279

Misgav, Israel, June 08, 2026 – Semi Conductor Devices (SCD), a global leader in infrared detector technology, announces an expanded portfolio of advanced infrared detector solutions. The expanded portfolio addresses the growing operational requirements of loitering munitions, guided weapons, and autonomous systems by providing infrared sensing solutions optimized for high dynamic environments, rapid target acquisition, and efficient integration across a wide range of munition and seeker architectures.

To support operations in rapidly changing and complex environments, SCD’s infrared detectors combine high image quality, fast response, and efficient system integration, enabling defense customers to maintain situational awareness, shorten sensor activation time, and reduce development risk when upgrading existing platforms or introducing new loitering and guided weapon systems.

For battlefield environments where operators must rapidly detect and respond to threats under degraded visibility conditions, SCD’s upgraded SWIFT EI SWIR module features capabilities including laser spot detection, hostile fire indication, and platform stabilization support. Its event based imaging architecture is designed to reduce processing load while enabling rapid threat detection in environments affected by smoke, dust, and low light conditions. For missile seekers and guided munitions operating under high speed and high dynamic flight conditions, SCD offers JT cooled MWIR detectors, including the Pelican and Blackbird 640 families. The detectors are designed to support rapid target acquisition and long-range imaging while simplifying integration into both existing and next generation seeker platforms.

To support standoff targeting and long-range identification requirements, SCD’s Sparrow and Sparrow HD MWIR detectors provide high resolution imaging for applications including loitering munitions, remote weapon stations, airborne payloads, and perimeter defense systems. With thousands of Sparrow units deployed annually

worldwide, the detector family is designed to support programs requiring scalable deployment while maintaining low SWaP C requirements.

Next-generation loitering munitions and missile seekers operating without mechanical stabilization are enabled by the Robin Family of 12 µm uncooled long-wave infrared (LWIR) detectors, which combines a low thermal time constant (Tau) with high thermal sensitivity to provide fast scene adaptation and stable imagery during rapid maneuvers, reducing motion-induced blur for gimbal-less and highly agile platforms.

Covering SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR technologies, SCD’s portfolio supports a broad range of operational requirements, from compact autonomous munitions and missile seekers to long range ISR and stand off engagement systems, – while addressing key challenges such as motion-induced blur, integration complexity, and scalability.

“As operational requirements evolve and loitering and guided munitions are deployed in greater numbers, our customers are looking for infrared detector solutions that can be integrated quickly and produced at scale without compromising performance,” said Shai Fishbein, VP Business Development & Marketing at SCD. “Our expanded portfolio reflects this need: from SWIFT-EI to the high-volume Sparrow HD and the new Robin LWIR line, we are providing a field-proven sensor set that supports high-speed, autonomous platforms and the next generation of stand-off weapon systems.”

About Semi Conductor Devices (SCD)

Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) develops and manufactures a comprehensive range of cooled and uncooled infrared detectors. The company’s advanced technologies have established it as a leading global provider of IR solutions.

Through close collaboration with leading system integrators worldwide, SCD delivers high-performance solutions across the full infrared spectrum-NIR, SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR-supporting applications in seekers, thermal imaging, smart munitions, surveillance, and machine vision. For more information, visit: www.scd-infrared.com

Contact Information

Marina Shkedy

MARCOM Manager

[email protected]