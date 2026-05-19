Microelectronics Commons Strengthens Commitment to Sivers Semiconductors With Year 2 Funding

$6.6M Year 2 Program Award through NEMC Rewards Strong Execution and Reinforces Growing Momentum in Modernizing U.S. Defense Infrastructure Using Sivers Technology

Kista, Sweden – May 19, 2026 – Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced a second-year extension of its Electronic Warfare (EW STAR) project from the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition (NEMC) Hub under the Microelectronics Commons program .

The Year 2 program award totals $6.6 million, a strong recognition of Sivers’ technical results and execution to milestones.

“This second-year extension of the EW STAR program reflects Siver’s innovative technology and strong first-year technical progress, said Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Wireless Division at Sivers Semiconductors. “We appreciate the continued support of NEMC and the Microelectronics Commons program, as we advance critical technologies to modernize defense architectures and systems.”

The EW STAR program is advancing wideband antenna array technologies that enable simultaneous transmit-and-receive operation for electronic warfare, communications, and radar, with support for dual‑use commercial applications.

The program is funded through the Microelectronics Commons program, established by the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division, and awarded via the NEMC Hub, with Sivers Semiconductors collaborating alongside BAE Systems, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, and Columbia University.

For more information, please visit https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/ .

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy-efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high-precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com . (SIVE.ST)

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