Focuslight Surpasses 150 Million FAC Shipments: The Industrialization Journey of a Critical Micro-Optics Technology

Over the past decade, the fiber laser industry has experienced rapid growth, with much of the market’s attention focused on increasing laser power, enhancing system performance, and expanding end applications. Behind these advances, however, Fast Axis Collimators (FACs) have continued to play a fundamental — though often understated — role as one of the key enabling components in high-power laser systems.

Today, tens of millions of FACs are integrated into high-power laser systems worldwide every year, supporting applications across advanced manufacturing, new energy, consumer electronics, and many other industries. Yet just a decade ago, FACs were still considered a niche precision optical component, with annual demand measured in the low millions of units.

Recently, Focuslight reached an important milestone: since 2017, the company has shipped more than 150 million FACs for fiber laser pumping applications worldwide.

This milestone represents far more than a shipment number. It reflects both the rapid growth of the global fiber laser industry, driven in large part by China, and Focuslight’s successful industrialization and large-scale commercialization of FAC technology, transforming it from a low-volume precision component into a highly scalable industrial product. The continued maturation and large-scale adoption of FAC technology has also played a critical role in enabling higher laser power levels and supporting the growth of demanding, high-volume industrial applications worldwide.

From Tens of Thousands to Tens of Millions: An Industrialization Journey Driven by Strategy, Innovation, and Operational Excellence

In 2017, Focuslight completed the acquisition of Germany-based LIMO GmbH, a recognized pioneer in micro-optics and beam-shaping technologies. LIMO possessed industry-leading wafer-level micro-optics manufacturing capabilities, enabling thousands of FACs and FAC arrays to be fabricated simultaneously on a single optical wafer.

At the time, however, FAC remained a relatively niche market. Despite its superior technology and product performance, LIMO's FAC products were primarily used in highly specialized applications due to pricing levels that were significantly above market averages. Annual sales volumes remained limited to only tens of thousands of units.

Meanwhile, rapid growth in electric vehicles, battery manufacturing, and precision processing applications was driving unprecedented demand for fiber lasers. Leading laser manufacturers around the world, particularly China's rapidly growing domestic fiber laser companies, were scaling aggressively to meet this demand. At the same time, China was also emerging as one of the most important manufacturing and innovation centers within the global fiber laser ecosystem.

Against this backdrop, Focuslight saw more than just a product opportunity. The company recognized the emergence of a fast-growing industry.

Focuslight anticipated that as high-power laser applications became increasingly prevalent, FACs would evolve from a niche precision component into a critical enabling technology for advanced manufacturing. Guided by this strategic vision, the company established a clear objective: to become the global leader and primary supplier of FAC technology.

To accelerate large-scale adoption, Focuslight implemented a bold Forward Pricing strategy between 2017 and 2019. Rather than pricing products based on the cost structure of low-volume production, the company adopted a forward-looking model built around the economics of future high-volume manufacturing. Rather than focusing solely on short-term profitability, Focuslight prioritized industry adoption and long-term market development. By aligning pricing with anticipated cost reductions driven by scale and manufacturing innovation, Focuslight helped accelerate FAC adoption across the fiber laser industry. Looking back today, Forward Pricing was far more than a pricing strategy. It was a strategic commitment to the future of the industry. Long before the market had reached scale, Focuslight was already investing in technologies, operations, and manufacturing capabilities required to support a high-volume future.

This approach required significant conviction. Its success depended on simultaneously innovating in process technology, expanding market demand, improving manufacturing efficiency, and continuously reducing production costs. In retrospect, the strategy proved highly successful, accelerating industry-wide adoption of FAC technology while laying the foundation for sustained growth and profitability.

To support this vision, Focuslight invested heavily in both technology development and manufacturing capabilities.

On the technology front, the company pursued two key development directions: Bigger and Faster. Optical wafer sizes were progressively expanded from 5.5-inch to 12-inch platforms, significantly increasing output per manufacturing cycle. At the same time, continuous process optimization significantly reduced cycle times and improved production efficiency. Key technologies, including optical coating processes, were gradually developed and industrialized in-house, further strengthening Focuslight's technological foundation and competitive position.

Operationally, Focuslight simultaneously built a global manufacturing footprint and a highly scalable production system. Initial capacity expansion relied on outsourced backend processing. But over time, the company established its own backend manufacturing operations in Dongguan, China, closely integrated with frontend wafer manufacturing in Germany. Focuslight also progressively internalized key production processes, including glass substrate manufacturing and optical coating, further strengthening supply chain resilience and operational control.

The company has further accelerated its transformation in digitalization and automation. Manufacturing evolved from mechanical dicing to laser dicing, from partial automation to fully automated production lines, and from manual inspection to AI-assisted Automated Optical Inspection (AOI). The productivity gains have been remarkable. In 2017, a single backend operator in Germany produced approximately 300 to 400 FACs per day. Today, a comparable operator at Focuslight's digital manufacturing facility in Dongguan supports the production of approximately 6,000 FACs per day.

As market demand expanded and manufacturing efficiency improved, Focuslight achieved both rapid volume growth and sustainable profitability. The combination of technological innovation, manufacturing innovation, operational excellence, and strategic market development created a virtuous cycle that reinforced the company's leadership position in the global FAC market. Importantly, many of these innovations were developed and industrialized through Focuslight's China-based engineering and manufacturing teams, demonstrating China's growing capabilities in engineering innovation, advanced manufacturing, and photonics industrialization.

The past decade represents far more than a capacity expansion effort. It has been a systematic industrialization journey centered around high-precision micro-optics. Through a combination of strategic foresight, technological innovation, and operational excellence, Focuslight helped transform FAC from a niche precision component into a globally adopted technology with cumulative shipments exceeding 150 million units.

Industrialization: The Missing Link Between Innovation and Impact

The success of FAC industrialization was built on the combination of German micro-optics innovation and China's expanding strengths in engineering innovation, advanced manufacturing, and industrial-scale execution.

The evolution of FAC over the past decade also reflects a broader story about how advanced technologies achieve meaningful industrial impact. Through continuous innovation, engineering excellence, and large-scale manufacturing, a once-specialized, high-cost optical component evolved into a foundational technology supporting advanced manufacturing applications worldwide.

More importantly, the history of FAC demonstrates a broader principle that has shaped the development of many advanced manufacturing industries. Breakthrough technologies rarely achieve widespread adoption through innovation alone. Lasting industrial impact requires the integration of technological leadership, scalable manufacturing, continuous cost reduction, operational excellence, and long-term investment. In many respects, the evolution of FAC mirrors that of the fiber laser industry itself. Improvements in performance enabled broader adoption, larger market demand enabled economies of scale, and scale, in turn, accelerated further innovation. These forces created a virtuous cycle that transformed FAC from a specialized optical component into a foundational technology supporting advanced manufacturing around the world.

The FAC story also reflects the broader evolution of modern manufacturing in China. Over the past decade, Chinese industry has progressed from labor-intensive production to highly automated, innovation-driven manufacturing systems. Increasingly, China is contributing not only manufacturing scale, but also engineering innovation, process development, automation technologies, and industrial know-how that enable advanced technologies to achieve global impact.

FAC Has Never Been “Just a Lens”

Within high-power fiber laser systems, FACs play a critical role in determining pump coupling efficiency, beam quality, thermal stability, and overall system lifetime. As laser systems continue evolving toward higher power, higher brightness, and greater integration density, the importance of FAC technology has become increasingly apparent.

The performance requirements placed on FACs are exceptionally demanding. Even minor profile error, surface defect, coating uniformity, or assembly precision can propagate through the system and ultimately impact overall laser performance and reliability.

For this reason, FACs are far more than passive optical components. Their successful implementation requires a combination of advanced optical design, precision micro-optics manufacturing, and a comprehensive understanding of high-power laser system requirements.

As a result, the true barrier to entry in the FAC industry has never been the ability to manufacture an individual component. Rather, it lies in the ability to manufacture components consistently, reliably, and economically at industrial scale while maintaining the stringent quality standards required for high-power laser applications.

Behind 150 million shipped FACs lies not only significant market growth, but also an evolution in Focuslight's role within the industry. Over the past decade, the company has grown from a component supplier into a key enabler of core manufacturing capability for the global fiber laser industry. Today, Focuslight FAC products are integrated into a broad range of high-power laser systems deployed across advanced manufacturing applications worldwide.

Looking Beyond, towards the Next 150 Million Units

Surpassing 150 million cumulative shipments marks an important milestone in Focuslight's development. For the company, however, it is also the beginning of a new chapter.

The significance of FAC extends far beyond the product itself. Over the past decade, Focuslight has built a scalable industrialization platform encompassing wafer-level micro-optics manufacturing, automation, digital operations, and globally coordinated supply chains. These capabilities have enabled the company not only to scale production, but also to continuously improve quality, efficiency, and cost competitiveness.

A key element of this journey has been the company’s sustained investment in automation and smart manufacturing. Many of the critical automation platforms and production solutions used today were developed internally and refined over years of operational experience. These investments have significantly enhanced productivity, product consistency and manufacturing flexibility, while creating a strong foundation for future growth.

Today, the value of these capabilities extends well beyond the fiber laser industry. Many of the manufacturing technologies, automation platforms, and engineering methodologies developed through FAC industrialization have become reusable building blocks for future photonics applications, supporting growth opportunities in optical communications, consumer electronics, and other emerging photonics applications.

From German micro-optics innovation to engineering expertise, automation development, and large-scale manufacturing in China, Focuslight continues to demonstrate that long-term competitive advantage is built not only through technology leadership, but through the ability to transform innovation into scalable industrial capability.

Over the past decade, Focuslight has witnessed the rise of China's fiber laser industry, participated in the global development of FAC technology, and contributed to the advancement of high-power laser applications worldwide. Throughout this journey, Focuslight remains guided by a simple belief: Truly transformative technologies do more than create successful products—they help shape industries.

The history of FAC over the past decade demonstrates how technological innovation, strategic vision, and operational excellence can transform a niche micro-optics technology into a foundational capability for advanced manufacturing worldwide.

While 150 million cumulative FAC shipments represent an important achievement, the more enduring accomplishment lies in fundamental R&D, the industrial platform, engineering expertise, and organizational capabilities built along the way. Together, these capabilities reflect not only manufacturing excellence, but also the engineering innovation, industrialization expertise, and organizational strengths required to bring advanced photonics technologies to global scale.

As new opportunities emerge across communications, sensing, consumer electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, and advanced industrial applications, the lessons learned from FAC will continue to guide Focuslight's next stage of growth. The milestone of 150 million shipments represents not a destination, but a foundation that will support the next generation of photonics innovation and enable advanced technologies to reach broader markets around the world.

About Focuslight

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Xi’an, China, Focuslight Technologies Inc. is a fast-growing public company (Shanghai: 688167) that specializes in developing and manufacturing laser sources and materials, optical components, as well as photonics module and system solutions focusing on optical communication, consumer electronics, and pan-semiconductor applications. Focuslight has expanded its global footprint with manufacturing facilities and expert teams in China, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, and Malaysia. With the relaunch of the Heptagon brand, the company extends its business to be a global photonics foundry by providing global photonics industry process development and manufacturing service.