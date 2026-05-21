Cobolt 06-HPLD – High power laser diodes

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May 21, 2026
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Cobolt 06-HPLD – High power laser diodes

HÜBNER Photonics, manufacturer of high-performance lasers for advanced imaging, detection and analysis, proudly announces the addition of high-power diode lasers to the Cobolt 06-01 Series. The Cobolt 06-HPLD are multimode diode lasers operating at fixed wavelengths, between 405 nm and 975 nm, delivering up to 1.2 W of output power. The Cobolt 06-HPLD lasers offer direct intensity modulation capabilities, allowing fast and deep modulation from versatile input signals. The possibility of permanently aligned multimode fiber pigtailed beam delivery ensures a homogenous intensity distribution and easy integration, particularly attractive for fluorescence microscopy and bioimaging, quantum technology and photoluminescence.

               

All Cobolt lasers are manufactured using proprietary HTCure™ technology and the resulting compact hermetically sealed package provides a very high level of immunity to varying environmental conditions along with exceptional reliability. With demonstrated lifetime capability and several thousand units installed in the field, Cobolt lasers have proven to deliver unmatched reliability and performance both in laboratory and industrial environments and are offered with market leading warranty terms.

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