Lumispot Tech Announces Participation in the 2024 SPIE Photonics West Exhibition

Suzhou, China - Lumispot Tech, a leader in laser technology and innovation, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 SPIE Photonics West Exhibition, the world's premier event for the photonics and laser industries. The event is scheduled to take place from January 27 to February 1, 2024, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, USA​​​.



At SPIE Photonics West, Lumispot Tech will be showcasing its extensive range of advanced laser technology products at Booth No. 658. The exhibition, which spans across Halls A, B, C, D, E, and F, is a must-visit for professionals in the laser, biomedical optics, and optoelectronics industries​.



About SPIE Photonics West

SPIE Photonics West serves as a vital meeting point for professionals in lasers, biomedical optics, biophotonic technologies, quantum, and optoelectronics. The exhibition is known for its extensive program, which includes technical presentations, showcases of new technologies, and opportunities for networking among industry leaders and innovators. It attracts a wide range of attendees, from researchers and academics to business professionals, making it a key event for advancements and collaborations in the photonics industry.



About Lumispot Tech:

Established in Suzhou Industrial Park, Lumispot Tech has risen as a leader in laser information technology. The company's extensive product range includes laser diode, fiber lasers, and laser rangefinder modules, used in diverse sectors like laser ranging, navigation, Automotive LIDAR, DTS, remote sensing mapping and security. With a strong team of Ph.D. holders and industry experts, Lumispot Tech is committed to innovation and quality, holding over a hundred laser patents​.

Learn More