NoIR Laser Safety Windows Will Protect Your Team Members

NoIR’s Laser Safety Windows are transparent protective panels engineered to provide safe visibility into laser work areas while shielding personnel from hazardous laser radiation. Designed to block or attenuate specific laser energy, these windows help protect individuals outside laser enclosures and support compliance with safety standards such as ANSI Z136. Their combination of visibility, protection, and durability makes them essential for a wide range of laser applications across industries.

Common Applications Include:

Laser laboratories

Medical laser treatment rooms

Manufacturing facilities utilizing laser cutting/marking, material processing or welding

Research institutions

Defense and aerospace laser systems

NoIR laser windows are manufactured from premium-grade materials that are engineered to withstand demanding industrial environments. Utilizing specialized absorptive dyes that resist fading, photobleaching, and scratching, these windows deliver exceptional optical clarity, durability, and long-term performance. They can also be customized to meet specific application requirements.

Because laser systems are often operated in environments with fluctuating temperatures, high humidity, chemical exposure, and mechanical stress, durability is critical. NoIR laser windows are designed to maintain their protective performance and optical clarity even under these challenging conditions, helping ensure reliable safety and longevity throughout their service life.

It is important to remember that laser safety windows do not replace laser safety eyewear. Operators and visitors should always be protected with well-fitting laser safety glasses appropriate for the laser application.

Please email our sales department: [email protected] or call us at 800-521-9746 to discuss your custom requirements.

To purchase visit: https://www.noirinsight.com/windows/laser-windows