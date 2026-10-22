Large High Precision Optics

22nd OCTOBER 2026

Optical Surfaces Ltd is a leading international manufacturer of large optical components and systems fully customized to meet the most challenging mechanical and optical requirements, including clear aperture, flatness, and surface quality.

With experience spanning over six decades – the company has earned a worldwide reputation for producing large optics, beam expanders, collimators, mirrors, prototypes, and custom systems at the leading edge of what is possible. Large high precision optical components and systems produced by Optical Surfaces Ltd are essential for various applications, including high-energy laser systems, astronomical telescopes, metrology, defence, and scientific imaging.

The company’s ISO 9001-2015 approved manufacturing workshops and test facilities are deep underground in an area excavated from solid chalk. This provides an environment where the temperature is naturally constant, and vibration is extremely low. These are important considerations when producing, mounting, and testing high precision optical components and systems. If required - high durability advanced coatings are applied to ensure the optics can withstand extreme conditions and maintain top performance.

Dr Aris Kouris, Sales Director of Optical Surfaces Ltd said “Developing and manufacturing high precision optical components and systems is a complex and challenging process. Our team are highly experienced in correcting optical aberrations and achieving tight tolerances drawing upon their deep understanding of optics, advanced mathematical models, and proprietary manufacturing techniques.”

He added “All large diameter optics we produce are supplied with a detailed quality test report using our in-house large aperture interferometers to demonstrate that they meet or exceed target specifications. Topographic and fringe analysis provides precise testing of surface roughness and confirms the wavefront of various surface forms. A rolling program for calibration of test optics where possible to national standards ensures that the quality of all large optical components and systems from Optical Surfaces Ltd. is second to none.

For further information please visit https://optisurf.com/custom-systems-and-optics/ or contact Optical Surfaces Ltd. on +44-208-668-6126 / [email protected].