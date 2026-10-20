Design Considerations for Germanium Optics in LWIR Systems

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Oct. 20, 2026
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Courtesy of Avantier, Inc.
Design Considerations for Germanium Optics in LWIR Systems

1. High Refractive Index Is an Optical Advantage—But It Drives Other Design Decisions

Germanium has a refractive index of approximately 4 in the infrared, depending on wavelength and temperature. The high index allows significant optical power to be achieved with relatively moderate surface curvature and can be advantageous when reducing element count or packaging an LWIR optical system within a constrained volume.

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