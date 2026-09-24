Spectral filtering using ultra-high precision optical etalons

Optical Surfaces Ltd is a respected supplier of ultra-high precision optical etalons for use in telecommunication, laser, interferometric and spectroscopic applications.

An optical etalon, also known as a Fabry–Pérot etalon, consists of two parallel reflecting surfaces with an air gap in between, or as a solid transparent plate. Optical etalons play a crucial role in controlling and manipulating light in various optical systems. The performance of an etalon may be limited by factors such as surface quality, beam characteristics, and tilt angles.

Benefiting from a production facility where temperature variation is negligible, and using proprietary fabrication techniques, skilled craftsmen can routinely create optical etalons with ultra-low microroughness and surface accuracy better than lambda/300 peak to valley. As a result, the spectral filtering capability (finesse) of optical etalons from Optical Surfaces Ltd is second to none.

Available in a range of shapes – optical etalons from the company can be designed for use at customer-defined wavelengths within the 190 nanometers to 2-micron range. They are available with wedge angles of 5 minutes of arc for smaller diameters, rising in steps to a wedge angle of 40 minutes of arc for diameters from 70 - 170 mm. Optical etalons from Optical Surfaces Ltd. come as standard in materials including UV grade Silica.

For further information on ultra-high precision optical etalons visit https://optisurf.com/etalons/ or contact Optical Surfaces Ltd. on +44-208-668-6126 / [email protected].

Optical Surfaces Ltd has been producing high precision optical components and systems for more than 60 years. The company’s ISO 9001-2015 approved manufacturing workshops and test facilities are deep underground in a series of tunnels excavated in solid chalk where temperature remains constant, and vibration is practically non-existent. With such stable conditions testing, particularly with long path lengths, becomes quantifiable and reliable.