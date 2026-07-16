G&H to Demonstrate Integrated Diagnostic Instrument Development and Manufacturing at ADLM 2026

July 2026 – Ashford, UK

At the ADLM Clinical Lab Expo 2026, G&H (LON: GHH) will showcase how diagnostic and medical device companies can accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative healthcare technologies through a single partner offering multidisciplinary engineering, precision optics, photonics and ISO 13485-certified manufacturing. Visitors can meet the team at Booth #3463 during the exhibition, taking place from 28–30 July at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Through its integrated medical device engineering and manufacturing business, G&H | ITL, G&H supports customers throughout the complete product lifecycle - from feasibility studies and systems engineering to product development, Design for Manufacture (DFM), regulatory support and commercial manufacturing. By combining engineering, photonics and manufacturing expertise within one organization, G&H helps customers reduce development risk, simplify technology transfer and accelerate time to market.

Visitors to the booth will explore how G&H has helped bring innovative diagnostic and medical technologies from concept to commercialization through customer collaborations including the Psyros™ point-of-care diagnostic platform, developed with Prolight Diagnostics, and Endomag's Sentimag® Breast Cancer Localisation System. These examples, together with G&H's broader portfolio of diagnostic instrument and medical device development programs, demonstrate the company's experience delivering complex, regulated healthcare technologies for customers ranging from emerging MedTech innovators to global OEMs.

Enabling the Next Generation of Diagnostic Instruments

As diagnostic technologies become faster, more sensitive and increasingly automated, developers face growing pressure to deliver instruments that combine analytical performance, manufacturability, regulatory compliance and commercial scalability. Whether developing molecular diagnostics, immunoassay platforms, laboratory automation systems or point-of-care devices, success depends on making the right engineering and manufacturing decisions from the earliest stages of development.

G&H partners with diagnostic and medical device companies to transform innovative concepts into robust, manufacturable products. Combining the medical device engineering expertise of G&H | ITL with G&H's leadership in precision optics and photonics, the company provides multidisciplinary support across the entire product lifecycle - from concept development and systems engineering through Design for Manufacture (DFM), verification, regulatory support and ISO 13485-certified manufacturing.

Visitors to Booth #3463 can explore G&H's expertise across:

In vitro diagnostics (IVD), laboratory automation and point-of-care technologies

Diagnostic instrument development and systems engineering

Precision optics, photonics integration and optical detection

Rapid prototyping, pilot production, consumables and injection molding

ISO 13485-certified manufacturing and commercialization support

Psyros™ Point-of-Care Diagnostic Platform

A featured demonstration at Booth #3463 will be the Psyros™ point-of-care (POC) diagnostic platform, developed in collaboration with Prolight Diagnostics. The compact system is being developed to deliver high-sensitivity in vitro diagnostic (IVD) testing from blood samples, with applications including the rapid detection of acute health events such as myocardial infarction.

The Psyros™ project demonstrates G&H | ITL’s role as a development and manufacturing partner for next-generation diagnostic instruments. From product development and systems engineering to Design for Manufacture (DFM) and ISO 13485-certified manufacturing, G&H helps customers transform innovative diagnostic concepts into scalable, commercially manufacturable products.

G&H is also pleased to congratulate Prolight Diagnostics on being selected as a semi-finalist in the ADLM 2026 Disruptive Technology Award Competition for its Psyros™ technology. As Prolight's development and manufacturing partner, G&H is proud to support the advancement of this innovative platform and looks forward to its continued progression toward commercialization.

Proven Experience Across Diagnostic Technologies

Beyond the technologies on display, G&H has partnered with customers across a wide range of diagnostic and medical device programs, including point-of-care diagnostics, laboratory instrumentation, ophthalmic imaging and life-support technologies. These collaborations demonstrate the breadth of G&H's experience in helping customers develop, manufacture and commercialize complex regulated medical devices.

Recent projects include the Magnasense point-of-care diagnostic platform, the OrganOx metra® normothermic liver perfusion system and the DYSIS digital colposcopy platform, illustrating G&H's experience across multiple healthcare applications.

Meet G&H at ADLM 2026

Tom Ackrill, Senior Business Development Manager at G&H, said: "Many diagnostic companies have innovative technologies but need the right partner to transform those concepts into robust, manufacturable products. By combining medical device engineering, precision optics, photonics and ISO 13485-certified manufacturing within a single organization, G&H helps customers reduce development risk, simplify technology transfer and accelerate the path to commercialization. ADLM is an excellent opportunity to discuss the challenges facing today's diagnostic developers and explore how we can help bring the next generation of diagnostic instruments to market.”

Backed by more than four decades of medical device development experience, G&H | ITL combines award-winning engineering with the wider G&H Group's expertise in precision optics, photonics and advanced manufacturing. Together, these capabilities provide diagnostic companies with a single development partner from concept through commercial production.

Visitors are invited to meet the G&H team at Booth #3463 to discuss how G&H can support the development and manufacture of next-generation diagnostic instruments, laboratory automation systems and point-of-care technologies.