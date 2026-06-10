Edmund Optics Expands Off-the-Shelf Portfolio with SMT-Ready LumenFlow Surface-Mount Optics

June 10th, 2026, Barrington, NJ, USA — Edmund Optics®, a leading global provider of optical and imaging technology solutions, has expanded its off-the-shelf product portfolio with LumenFlow Surface-Mount Optics, giving engineers easier access to SMT-compatible and heat-resistant LED optics for prototyping, evaluation, and PCB integration.

Available in both single-unit and reel quantities, the optics eliminate the large minimum order quantities often associated with SMT-compatible optical components, helping engineers move more quickly from evaluation to integration. Designed for standard pick-and-place assembly workflows, the optics feature integrated solder pads and tape-and-reel packaging for reliable PCB assembly and precise optic-to-LED alignment without secondary mounting hardware, adhesives, or manual alignment steps.

LumenFlow’s patented silicone compound optics deliver durable performance, precise beam shaping, and greater than 90% optical efficiency from UV-A through near-infrared wavelengths. Unlike conventional thermoplastic optics, the silicone-based optics maintain optical and mechanical performance under high-temperature reflow conditions, prolonged UV exposure, and harsh operating environments. This makes them particularly attractive for thermally demanding applications or near heat-generating sources.

The customer benefit of Keysight joining the Edmund Optics TOPs program is that ODE now directly integrates its design and consulting capabilities with Edmund Optics’ global manufacturing infrastructure for assemblies including imaging lenses, laser beam delivery systems, and complex assemblies requiring electronics integration or motorization. This collaboration allows customers to move more efficiently from innovative design to scalable production, providing full solutions under one trusted partnership.

With off-the-shelf availability, fast global delivery, and expert technical support, Edmund Optics® helps customers simplify optical development and accelerate integration of SMT-compatible optical technologies.

About Edmund Optics:

With over 80 years of experience, Edmund Optics is a trusted provider of high-quality optical components and solutions, serving industries like Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, and R&D. The company employs 1,300+ people across 19 global locations and continues to grow.

As a leading optics and photonics company, Edmund Optics provides two specialized solutions: a robust Marketplace with 34,000+ off-the-shelf products and Advanced Manufacturing, which focuses on custom and volume production of precision optical and imaging components.

Edmund Optics’ Marketplace is a one-stop shop for over 34,000 in-stock products from in-house manufacturing and 40+ top-tier brands, covering the entire beam path with fast, easy purchasing. For tailored solutions, Advanced Manufacturing offers custom design, first-article production, and scalable manufacturing — supported by four global design centres and nine specialized factories producing over 2 million components and 175,000+ assemblies annually.

Learn more at www.edmundoptics.com.

Contact:

Agnes Huebscher

Senior Director Corporate Affairs, Communications and Industry Relations

[email protected]