Inserting a customizable linear apodizing filter eliminates undesirable intensity variations
The Linear Apodizing filters are used to eliminate undesirable intensity variations in optical systems such as in spectrometers. Inserting a Linear Apodizing filter in front of a detector can be used as a soft slit to reduce diffraction patterns, eliminate detector saturation and obtain a uniform light intensity to the detector.
To learn more, download the Datasheet
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