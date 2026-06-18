Linear Apodizing Filters

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June 18, 2026
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Courtesy of REYNARD
Courtesy of REYNARD

Inserting a customizable linear apodizing filter eliminates undesirable intensity variations

The Linear Apodizing filters are used to eliminate undesirable intensity variations in optical systems such as in spectrometers. Inserting a Linear Apodizing filter in front of a detector can be used as a soft slit to reduce diffraction patterns, eliminate detector saturation and obtain a uniform light intensity to the detector.

To learn more, download the Datasheet

 

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