North American Coating Laboratories Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

Independent cybersecurity assessment reinforces NACL’s support for defense optical programs



MENTOR, OH — October 16th, 2026 — North American Coating Laboratories (NACL), a provider of precision optical coatings for polymer, glass, and infrared optics, announced that it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 following an independent assessment by an authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO).

The certification verifies that NACL has met the applicable CMMC Level 2 cybersecurity requirements within its assessed environment for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). For defense customers evaluating optical coating suppliers, this provides independent validation of the information safeguards supporting work within that scope.

“Our customers trust us with both their optics and the information behind them,” said Brian Wilson, President and CEO of NACL. “This achievement reflects the work our team has put into protecting that information and supporting the expectations of defense programs. We’re proud of this milestone and committed to maintaining the practices behind it.”

NACL supports applications including thermal imaging, night vision, ruggedized sensors, and aerospace optics. Its coating capabilities include antireflective coatings, diamond-like carbon (DLC) protective coatings, conductive coatings, mirrors, and more.

CMMC Level 2 certification adds cybersecurity assurance to NACL’s established optical coating capabilities. Customers can contact NACL to review the assessment scope and coordinate appropriate information-sharing procedures for their programs.

“This took sustained effort from people across our organization,” Wilson added. “Their work strengthens the way we serve our customers, and they deserve the credit.”

For information about NACL’s optical coating capabilities and support for defense programs, visit www.nacl.com or contact [email protected].

About North American Coating Laboratories

Founded in 1974 and based in Mentor, Ohio, North American Coating Laboratories provides optical coating services for polymer, glass, and infrared substrates. NACL serves customers in defense, aerospace, industrial, medical, and other optical markets, with engineering support and coating capabilities spanning prototypes through production. Learn more at www.nacl.com.