Dual-Band Infrared Anti-Reflection Coatings

Related To: 
June 18, 2026
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Courtesy of REYNARD
REYNARD

Anti-reflection (AR) coatings provide high transmission in the MWIR and LWIR bands

Current and next-generation infrared (IR) imaging systems require
simultaneous performance at the MWIR (mid-wave, typically 3-5µm) and LWIR
(long-wave, typically 8-12µm or 7.5-13.5µm) spectral bands. Dual-band
atmospheric transmission performance is challenged to equal or outperform
the classic single wavelength band designs. As IR imaging instruments utilize
many transmissive elements in the optical path, maximizing per-element
throughput is critical to achieve high-levels of system performance.

To learn more, Download the Datasheet here

 

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