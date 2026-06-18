Dual-Band Infrared Anti-Reflection Coatings

Anti-reflection (AR) coatings provide high transmission in the MWIR and LWIR bands

Current and next-generation infrared (IR) imaging systems require

simultaneous performance at the MWIR (mid-wave, typically 3-5µm) and LWIR

(long-wave, typically 8-12µm or 7.5-13.5µm) spectral bands. Dual-band

atmospheric transmission performance is challenged to equal or outperform

the classic single wavelength band designs. As IR imaging instruments utilize

many transmissive elements in the optical path, maximizing per-element

throughput is critical to achieve high-levels of system performance.

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