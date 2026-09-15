IDS expands the uEye Live product line with an IP69K-rated model for demanding environments

Dust, moisture, and high-pressure cleaning place high demands on cameras used for industrial process monitoring. With the new uEye SFA, IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH is expanding its uEye Live monitoring range with an especially robust model designed for challenging operating conditions. The camera combines an IP69K-rated housing and high image quality with flexible streaming functions.



The uEye SFA has been developed for applications that require reliable live images, even in harsh environments. Its housing protects against dust ingress and withstands high-pressure water jets during cleaning processes. Screw-lock connectors provide additional operational reliability. Thanks to Power over Ethernet (PoE), both data and power are transmitted via a single cable over distances of up to 100 meters.



"With the uEye SFA, we offer users a rugged monitoring camera that is easy to integrate and delivers reliable live images even under demanding conditions," explains Marcus Rembold, Product Manager at IDS. "Its 8-megapixel IMX678 sensor from Sony's STARVIS 2 series ensures excellent image quality, even in low-light environments."



Like all models in the series, the uEye SFA is designed for standalone operation. It supports video streaming, hardware-accelerated encoding, and event-based recording. Multiple streams can be configured and operated in parallel, providing additional flexibility when different stream settings are required for process monitoring.



The uEye Live family also includes the compact uEye SCP, featuring the industrial standard format of 29 x 29 x 29 mm, and the uEye SLE, a space-saving single-board camera measuring just 45 x 45 mm. IDS therefore offers a range of camera designs for flexible live monitoring applications in industrial processes.



Further information: https://www.ids-imaging.us//ueye-scp-sle.html

