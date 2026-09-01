Edmund Optics® Expands Product Portfolio with Point Source Microscope for Precision Optical Alignment

August 31, 2026, Barrington, NJ, USA — Edmund Optics®, a leading global provider of optical and imaging technology solutions, has expanded its Marketplace portfolio of 34,000+ products with the Point Source Microscope (PSM). Customers can now source the portable, easy-to-use tool for aligning, inspecting, and measuring optical systems alongside the optics and mechanics used in their assemblies, simplifying procurement and shortening the path from design to verified assembly. Combining a full-field video microscope, autostigmatic microscope, and autocollimator in a single instrument, the PSM helps simplify workflows and cut alignment time while supporting precision and manufacturing efficiency. With sensitivity approaching interferometer levels, the PSM allows components to be aligned based on their actual optical features rather than mechanical references. By supporting precise centering and focusing along the true optical axis, the USB-powered instrument enables more relaxed mechanical tolerances on optics and mounts, helping to lower overall system costs. Beyond alignment, the PSM provides additional measurement and inspection capabilities, including radius of curvature measurement and lens orientation assessment, and can also operate as an autocollimator when the microscope objective is removed. Quantitative measurement data is provided by the PSMAlign™ software to support reliable and repeatable verification across optical assembly and inspection processes. Customizable to specific application requirements, the software adds flexibility across R&D, production, incoming inspection, and quality assurance, while the availability of the PSM alongside optics and mechanics gives customers a single source for the components and tools needed to build, align, and verify optical systems. About Edmund Optics®: With over 80 years of experience, Edmund Optics® is a trusted provider of high-quality optical components and solutions, serving industries like Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, and R&D. The company employs 1,300+ people across 19 global locations and continues to grow. As a leading optics and photonics company, Edmund Optics provides two specialized solutions: a robust Marketplace with 34,000+ off-the-shelf products and Advanced Manufacturing, which focuses on custom and volume production of precision optical and imaging components. Edmund Optics’ Marketplace is a one-stop shop for over 34,000 in-stock products from in-house manufacturing and 40+ top-tier brands, covering the entire beam path with fast, easy purchasing. For tailored solutions, Advanced Manufacturing offers custom design, first-article production, and scalable manufacturing — supported by four global design centres and nine specialized factories producing over 2 million components and 175,000+ assemblies annually. Learn more at www.edmundoptics.com. Contact: Agnes Huebscher

Senior Director Corporate Affairs, Communications and Industry Relations

[email protected]