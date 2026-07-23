LUMIMAX® Configurable Ring Lights Available Off-The-Shelf from Edmund Optics®

July 21, 2026, Barrington, NJ, USA — Edmund Optics®, a leading global provider of optical and imaging technology solutions, has expanded its machine vision illumination portfolio with LUMIMAX® Configurable Ring Lights, a highly adaptable, off-the-shelf lighting solution designed to simplify system configuration across a wide range of inspection applications. Available from Edmund Optics’ global in-stock inventory for fast delivery, the ring lights feature interchangeable lens array kits, geometry conversion kits for dome illumination, and modifying optics kits to optimize lighting intensity and contrast all in one light source.

The ring lights are offered in white, blue (470nm), green (528nm), red (625nm), and NIR (850nm) and support multiple working distances, fields of view, and inspection needs while delivering stable, uniform illumination. The lens array kit includes different lens arrays for brightfield and darkfield illumination, while the dome extension kit enables highly diffuse illumination for the inspection of reflective or curved surfaces. The window kit includes a diffuser and polarizer to help reduce glare and adapt the illumination for specific inspection requirements.

During machine vision system development, illumination often needs to be optimized as applications evolve. LUMIMAX® Configurable Ring Lights enable a single illumination solution to be tailored to different inspection tasks while simplifying system configuration. Backed by Edmund Optics' global in-stock inventory, the ring lights can be deployed quickly, helping accelerate machine vision system development and implementation.

About Edmund Optics:

With over 80 years of experience, Edmund Optics is a trusted provider of high-quality optical components and solutions, serving industries like Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, and R&D. The company employs 1,300+ people across 19 global locations and continues to grow.

As a leading optics and photonics company, Edmund Optics provides two specialized solutions: a robust Marketplace with 34,000+ off-the-shelf products and Advanced Manufacturing, which focuses on custom and volume production of precision optical and imaging components.

Edmund Optics’ Marketplace is a one-stop shop for over 34,000 in-stock products from in-house manufacturing and 40+ top-tier brands, covering the entire beam path with fast, easy purchasing. For tailored solutions, Advanced Manufacturing offers custom design, first-article production, and scalable manufacturing — supported by four global design centres and nine specialized factories producing over 2 million components and 175,000+ assemblies annually.

Learn more at www.edmundoptics.com.