Edmund Optics Receives 2026 Private Company Boards of the Year Award

Prestigious Boards of the Year Recognition Highlights Edmund Optics' Commitment to Long-Term Value Creation, Strategic Leadership, and Governance Excellence

June 25, 2025, Barrington, NJ, USA — Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technologies, has been honoured with a 2026 Private Company Boards of the Year Award presented by MLR Media, a leading authority on corporate governance, board leadership, and family business. MLR Media publishes respected business and governance publications including Directors & Boards, Private Company Director, and Family Business Magazine, and hosts premier events such as the Private Company Governance Summit® and the Family Business Governance & Transitions Conferences, serving directors, business owners, family enterprises, and C-suite leaders committed to governance excellence and long-term business success. The Private Company Boards of the Year Awards recognize boards that demonstrate exceptional governance, strategic oversight, and leadership while helping position their organizations for long-term success. Edmund Optics was recognized alongside an accomplished group of private companies whose boards exemplify leadership and effective governance. "We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition and grateful to MLR Media and the distinguished judging panel for acknowledging the work of our Board," said Marisa Edmund, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Edmund Optics. "Our Board provides invaluable guidance, challenges our thinking, and helps ensure we remain focused on creating sustainable long-term value. Their support and expertise have played a significant role in the continued growth and evolution of our company." As a third-generation family-owned global technology and manufacturing company led by Chairman and CEO Marisa Edmund, Edmund Optics has long embraced governance as a strategic foundation for sustainable growth. While privately held, the company voluntarily maintains an active Board of Advisors, reflecting its belief that diverse perspectives, constructive challenge, and strong oversight help drive innovation, strengthen organizational resilience, and support sustainable growth. This approach has enabled the company to strengthen its global presence while remaining closely connected to customers and markets around the world while remaining focused on creating enduring value for customers, employees, and stakeholders. The award recognizes not only the effectiveness of the Board itself, but also Edmund Optics' long-standing commitment to responsible leadership, long-term stewardship, and sustainable value creation. "Strong governance is ultimately about building an organization that can thrive for generations," added Edmund. "As a family-owned company, we have always believed that leadership comes with a responsibility to think beyond quarterly results and focus on long-term impact. This recognition reflects the commitment of our Board, leadership team, and employees to that philosophy." At Edmund Optics, collaboration remains a core principle. It begins with the Board and leadership team, extends throughout the organization, and continues across the broader optics and photonics ecosystem. The company sees its Board not simply as advisors, but as strategic partners helping shape strategic decision-making, guide transformation, and prepare the business globally for future opportunities. The award was presented in June during the 2026 Private Company Governance Summit® in Washington, D.C. About Edmund Optics: With over 80 years of experience, Edmund Optics is a trusted provider of high-quality optical components and solutions, serving industries like Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, and R&D. The company employs 1,300+ people across 19 global locations and continues to grow. As a leading optics and photonics company, Edmund Optics provides two specialized solutions: a robust Marketplace with 34,000+ off-the-shelf products and Advanced Manufacturing, which focuses on custom and volume production of precision optical and imaging components. Edmund Optics’ Marketplace is a one-stop shop for over 34,000 in-stock products from in-house manufacturing and 40+ top-tier brands, covering the entire beam path with fast, easy purchasing. For tailored solutions, Advanced Manufacturing offers custom design, first-article production, and scalable manufacturing — supported by four global design centres and nine specialized factories producing over 2 million components and 175,000+ assemblies annually. Learn more at www.edmundoptics.com. About MLR Media: MLR Media is a leading authority on corporate governance, board leadership, and family business. Through its publications, research, executive communities, and industry-leading events, MLR Media serves private companies, family businesses, boards of directors, owners, and senior executives committed to governance excellence, leadership effectiveness, and long-term business success. Its portfolio includes Directors & Boards, Family Business Magazine, Private Company Director, and the Private Company Governance Summit®. For more information, visit www.mlrmedia.com Contact: Agnes Huebscher

Senior Director Corporate Affairs, Communications and Industry Relations

[email protected]