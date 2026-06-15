MKS Introduces Ophir® LightIR 15-75 mm f/1.2 Low-Germanium LWIR Zoom Lens for Improved Supply Stability and High-Performance Thermal Imaging

Re-engineered LWIR optical design reduces dependency on germanium while maintaining high optical performance for defense and security thermal imaging systems.

June 15, 2026 - Andover, MA - MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, announces at Eurosatory 2026 the Ophir® LightIR 15-75 mm f/1.2 LWIR motorized continuous zoom lens, a re-engineered low-germanium optical solution developed to address growing industry concerns surrounding germanium material availability, supply-chain stability, and long-term program risk. Designed for VGA 10-12 µm uncooled LWIR detectors, the Ophir LightIR 15-75 mm f/1.2 lens delivers high-performance thermal imaging across a wide range of defense, homeland security, surveillance, and industrial applications - while significantly reducing dependence on germanium-based optical materials.

"Germanium has long been a foundational infrared optical material, but increasing global demand, limited raw material availability, export sensitivities, and pricing volatility are creating growing challenges for thermal imaging system manufacturers and long-term defense programs," said Dr. Kobi Lasri, General Manager of Ophir Optics Products. "MKS' re-engineered optical architecture was developed to mitigate these risks while preserving the high-performance imaging capabilities required for mission-critical applications. The new Ophir low-germanium optical lenses help customers lower supply-chain and lifecycle risk while maintaining the high optical performance expected from Ophir infrared imaging products."

The Ophir LightIR 15-75mm f/1.2 continuous zoom lens provides a 29.9° WFOV down to 5.8° NFOV horizontal field of view (H-FOV) for 640×480 VGA 12 µm detectors, enabling both wide-area situational awareness and long-range target observation in a compact lightweight package. Weighing only 349 g and measuring Ø75 × 75.6 mm, this compact low-SWaP low-germanium lens is optimized for airborne, ground, handheld, perimeter security, and unmanned thermal imaging platforms where size, weight, performance continuity, and long-term availability are critical considerations.

In addition to the unique optical design, the Ophir LightIR 15-75mm f/1.2 continuous zoom lenses feature advanced hard-coatings, based on hard carbon and DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) coatings. These coatings are designed to enhance durability and environmental robustness for demanding defense and security applications, while ensuring reliable long-term performance in germanium-reduced optical systems.

To support a smooth transition from legacy full-germanium designs, MKS offers dedicated lens-to-detector adapter options that help address the updated back working distance (BWD) and mechanical interface adjustments. These adapter options are designed to minimize integration impact for existing customers while supporting new system designs focused on long-term availability and supply-chain resilience.

The announcement marks the first release in a broader MKS low-germanium LWIR optics portfolio currently under expansion, including additional fixed-focus (1-FOV) lenses covering wide (86˚) to narrow (6˚) field-of-view configurations for complete VGA 12 µm detector H-FOV coverage.

Availability

The Ophir LightIR 15-75 mm f/1.2 low-germanium LWIR zoom lens is available now. OEM pricing is available upon request. MKS will be showcasing this new low-germanium product at Eurosatory Expo, June 15-19, 2026, Hall 6 Booth G254.

Product overview: https://www.ophiropt.com/en/f/lightweight-15-75mm-f-1.2-lwir-zoom-lens

Product data sheet: https://api.p1.mks.com/medias/sys_master/opresources/ha3/hc2/10125737820190/680582/680582.pdf

Sales inquiries: [email protected]

About MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

About the Ophir Brand

Ophir is a brand within the MKS Photonics Solutions Division. The Ophir product portfolio consists of laser and LED measurement products, including laser power and energy meters, laser beam profilers measuring femto-watt to hundred-kilowatt lasers, high-performance IR and visible optical elements, IR thermal imaging lenses and zoom lenses for defense and commercial applications, OEM and replacement high-quality optics and sub-assemblies for CO 2 and high-power fiber laser material processing applications. Ophir products enhance our customers’ capabilities and productivity in the semiconductor, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial markets. For more information, visit www.ophiropt.com.

For further information, contact:

Vered Aizenshtat, Marcom Manager

Photonics Solution Division, Ophir Optics Business Unit

Science-Based Industrial Park, Har Hotzvim

Jerusalem 9145001, Israel

Tel: +972-52-2550566

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.newport.com

PR Contact:

Shari Worthington

Telesian Technology Inc.

49 Midgley Lane

Worcester, MA 01604 USA

Tel: +1 508-397-6345

Email: [email protected]