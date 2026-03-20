The 2 Most Overlooked Steps in Optics

Related To: 
March 20, 2026
4 min read
Wavelength Opto-Electronic (s) pte ltd

In precision optics, we celebrate high-tech coatings and complex polishes. But two overlooked processes determine whether a good lens becomes great: Cementing and Edge Blackening.

Optical Cementing

  • Bonds elements (e.g., doublets) using UV-cured or epoxy adhesives
  • Eliminates reflective losses by matching refractive index
  • Corrects chromatic and spherical aberrations
  • Creates a single, vibration-resistant component

Critical for aerospace, medical, and security applications

Edge Blackening

  • Applies light-absorbing coating to lens edges
  • Prevents stray light from entering optical path
  • Eliminates ghost images and lens flare
  • Boosts contrast and signal-to-noise ratio
  • Achieves tolerances as thin as 60 micrometers

When used together, these processes create lenses that correct distortions and eliminate unwanted light, which is crucial for high-quality images.

Let our engineers optimize your next project with precision cementing and edge blackening.

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