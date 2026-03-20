The 2 Most Overlooked Steps in Optics

In precision optics, we celebrate high-tech coatings and complex polishes. But two overlooked processes determine whether a good lens becomes great: Cementing and Edge Blackening.



Optical Cementing

Bonds elements (e.g., doublets) using UV-cured or epoxy adhesives

Eliminates reflective losses by matching refractive index

Corrects chromatic and spherical aberrations

Creates a single, vibration-resistant component

Critical for aerospace, medical, and security applications



Edge Blackening

Applies light-absorbing coating to lens edges

Prevents stray light from entering optical path

Eliminates ghost images and lens flare

Boosts contrast and signal-to-noise ratio

Achieves tolerances as thin as 60 micrometers

When used together, these processes create lenses that correct distortions and eliminate unwanted light, which is crucial for high-quality images.



Let our engineers optimize your next project with precision cementing and edge blackening.

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