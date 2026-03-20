The 2 Most Overlooked Steps in Optics

In precision optics, we celebrate high-tech coatings and complex polishes. But two overlooked processes determine whether a good lens becomes great: Cementing and Edge Blackening.
Optical Cementing
- Bonds elements (e.g., doublets) using UV-cured or epoxy adhesives
- Eliminates reflective losses by matching refractive index
- Corrects chromatic and spherical aberrations
- Creates a single, vibration-resistant component
Critical for aerospace, medical, and security applications
Edge Blackening
- Applies light-absorbing coating to lens edges
- Prevents stray light from entering optical path
- Eliminates ghost images and lens flare
- Boosts contrast and signal-to-noise ratio
- Achieves tolerances as thin as 60 micrometers
When used together, these processes create lenses that correct distortions and eliminate unwanted light, which is crucial for high-quality images.
Let our engineers optimize your next project with precision cementing and edge blackening.
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