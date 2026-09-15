SAPPHIRE LENSES & WINDOWS FOR HIGH TEMPERATURE APPLICATIONS

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated sapphire optics for use in high temperature applications such as missile seeker windows, furnace inspection ports, semiconductor processing, pyrometers, vacuum chambers, and aerospace instrumentation.

Meller Sapphire Optics are impervious to fast moving fluids, particles, most chemicals including fluorine to 300°C and can operate from -200°C to +1,600°C, depending upon configuration. Ideally suited for high temperature applications, they can be fabricated in various shapes, sizes, and opening styles which can incorporate stepped edges and elliptical edge shaping, holes, slots, and wedges for mounting, plus A/R coatings.

Featuring Mohs 9 hardness which is second only to diamond, Meller Sapphire Optics can be fabricated in sizes from 0.25" to 6.0" dia. and up to 1.5" thick with surface finishes from 60-40 to 40-20 scratch-dig, flatness held to 0.5 fringes of HeNe, and parallelism from 20 to 2 arc/secs.

Meller Sapphire Optics are priced according to configuration and customer requirements. Price quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Meller Optics, Inc.

Craig Schweriner, Marketing

120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001

Providence, RI 02940

(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519

e-mail: [email protected]

www.melleroptics.com