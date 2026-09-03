BEAM DELIVERY OPTICS ARE OPTIMIZED FOR CO₂ 10.6 µm LASERS

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a full line of CO 2 beam delivery optics for use with lasers in the metal cutting, welding, engraving, plastic, textile, and medical industries.

Laser Research Beam Delivery Optics are optimized for 10.6 µm 25 to 200 Watt lasers and are offered in 0.6" to 3." dia. sizes with reflectivities up to 99%. Included are beam combiners and splitters, ZnSe output couplers or front mirrors, silicon and molybdenum turning mirrors, silicon and copper phase retardation reflectors, and germanium end- and zero phase-reflectors.

Phase retarders and reflectors are available in a variety of thicknesses with different coatings to achieve the desired phase shift and the output couplers provide reflectivity tolerances of ±1%. Laser Research Beam Delivery Optics are approved for OEMs and end-users.

Laser Research Beam Delivery Optics are priced according to type, size, and quantity and are in-stock for immediate delivery.

For more information contact:

Laser Research Optics

A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.

Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.

120 Corliss St.

Providence, RI 02904

(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004

e-mail: [email protected]

www.laserresearch.net