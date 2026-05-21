The FTBx-9160 switches it up with nes SMF, MMF and PMF capabilities!

The FTBx-9160 has now expanded its capabilities for singlemode fiber (SMF), multimode fiber (MMF) and polarization-maintaining fiber (PMF), giving manufacturing environments and labs greater flexibility.

What’s new:

2x2 insert/bypass switch for singlemode fiber (9/125 μm SM).

Multimode fiber (50/125 OM3) switch modules (2x2, 1x2, 1x4, 1x8, 1x12).

Polarization-maintaining fiber (PM13) switch modules (2x2, 1x2, 1x4, 1x8, 1x12).

The FTBx-9160 optical switch module provides low-loss and repeatable fiber-to-fiber switching for singlemode, multimode and polarization-maintaining applications. This module is part of the suite of options available on EXFO’s LTB rackmount or benchtop mainframes.

Build your custom testing solution with EXFO’s LTB modular mainframe

EXFO’s LTB test platforms offer a comprehensive array of test modules (e.g., power meter, light sources, VOAs, OSAs, tunable lasers, OTDRs, etc.). The number of modules is always growing, and several additions are on the way.

You can pick the modules that you need with the assurance of the industry’s leading optical specs in terms of accuracy and reliability. And you can add on new modules as you scale; that’s how we future proof your investment in testing.