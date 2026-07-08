Arden Photonics Launches the FGC-GH Fiber Geometry Measurement System: High-Resolution Precision for Next-Generation Specialty Fibers

Solihull, United Kingdom – Arden Photonics today announces the launch of the FGC-GH Fiber Geometry Measurement System, which is specifically designed to measure the fiber geometric parameters of Hollow Core Fiber (HCF), Multi-Core Fiber (MCF), Polarising-Maintaining Fiber (PMF) and other specialty fiber designs with fiber cladding diameters from 80 µm* to 250 µm. Its software plug-in architecture enables dedicated measurement capabilities for specific fiber types, ensuring automatic, user-independent results for next-generation specialty fibers.

Driven by a proprietary software algorithm and high-magnification imaging optics, the FGC-GH delivers exceptional measurement repeatability**:

Core Diameter: 40 nm

Core-to-Cladding Concentricity: 30 nm

Capillary Diameter: 20 nm

Key technical features include:

Optimised for the Latest Optical Fibers : Precision geometric measurement and characterisation of the latest generation of HCF and DNANF is now possible with the FGC-GH’s built-in, ultra-high numerical aperture optical system. Other specialty fibers, such as Multi-Core Fiber (MCF), are equally well addressed, ensuring the instrument remains the definitive solution for the most demanding fiber geometry characterisation.

: Precision geometric measurement and characterisation of the latest generation of HCF and DNANF is now possible with the FGC-GH’s built-in, ultra-high numerical aperture optical system. Other specialty fibers, such as Multi-Core Fiber (MCF), are equally well addressed, ensuring the instrument remains the definitive solution for the most demanding fiber geometry characterisation. Fast Validation of Manufactured Fibers : Manufacturers can validate HCF with high-precision measurements of each double-nested set of tubes within the DNANF structure, obtaining critical data that relates directly to the loss per km of the manufactured fiber. The FGC-GH is equally adept at providing critical measuring data to verify the location of cores, cladding, and core-to-cladding concentricity of each signal path in MCF.

: Manufacturers can validate HCF with high-precision measurements of each double-nested set of tubes within the DNANF structure, obtaining critical data that relates directly to the loss per km of the manufactured fiber. The FGC-GH is equally adept at providing critical measuring data to verify the location of cores, cladding, and core-to-cladding concentricity of each signal path in MCF. R&D and Production Compatibility : Specialty fiber geometry characterisation in a production environment is deskilled and streamlined, and made highly repeatable and user-independent through the use of software plugins tailored to each specific fiber type. In an R&D environment, an extensive set of manual tools allows engineers to measure novel or unique features of any innovative or proprietary specialty fiber design.

: Specialty fiber geometry characterisation in a production environment is deskilled and streamlined, and made highly repeatable and user-independent through the use of software plugins tailored to each specific fiber type. In an R&D environment, an extensive set of manual tools allows engineers to measure novel or unique features of any innovative or proprietary specialty fiber design. Traceable In-Field Calibration: To maintain confidence and eliminate production downtime, there is no need to return the FGC-GH to Arden Photonics for recalibration. Users can simply utilise our traceable calibration artifact alongside built-in software algorithms for effortless and fast re-calibration in the field.

Software Plug-in Architecture: The FGC’s plug-in architecture enables dedicated automatic measurement for specific fiber types, optimising quality control and production routine. Currently, available plug-ins include: PM fibers, Single mode / Multi mode fibers, Active fibers, Multi-core fibers, and Hollow-core (NANF & DNANF) fibers. We can customise plug-ins to rapidly standardise testing of tomorrow’s fibers.

“With the increasing demand for Hollow Core and other intricate fiber designs, our customers are looking for a reliable solution that could resolve features previously hidden to standard geometry systems,” said David Robinson, Founder and CEO of Arden Photonics. “The FGC-GH is a significant leap forward, helping specialty fiber makers develop and validate next-generation innovations with total peace of mind.”

For more information, visit www.ardenphotonics.com or email us at [email protected].

* Capability to operate with smaller cladding diameter available on request.

** Repeatability is measured on the FGC-GH using a single 240 µm fiber without removing it from the unit. Measuring performance of other fibers is not guaranteed.

About Arden Photonics

Arden Photonics is a leading manufacturer of optical fiber measurement solutions. We partner with optical fiber manufacturers to help them develop and produce superior fibers, from standard to specialty fibers, for a brighter tomorrow. Our products include refractive index profilers, modal content analysers, interferometers, fiber geometry measurement systems, fiber rotational aligners, encircled flux meters, and mode controllers. If you have any measurement requirements for your fibers, our team of enthusiastic optical fiber measurement specialists is here to help.

Contact Us:

Arden Photonics Ltd

Royston House, 267 Cranmore

Boulevard, Shirley, Solihull, B90 4QT, UK

+44 121 733 7721

[email protected]

Arden Photonics, LLC

Central Florida Research Park

3259 Progress Drive, Orlando, FL 32826

+1 727 504 8748

[email protected]