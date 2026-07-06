Invitation to Capital Markets Day

Mycronic AB (publ) invites analysts, institutional investors and media to a Capital Markets Day, which will be held at the company’s premises in Täby on August 31, 2026, between 13:00 and 16:30. The entrance will open at 12:30

Registration is available here. The number of seats is limited to 80 participants. The Capital Markets Day, excluding the production tour, can also be followed via webcast.

For additional information, please contact:

Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19

E-mail: [email protected]