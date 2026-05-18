AFL Introduces the Fujikura 100R Mass Fusion Splicer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – May 14, 2026 | AFL, an industry-leading manufacturer of fiber optic cables, connectivity, equipment and related services, announces the launch of the Fujikura 100R Mass Fusion Splicer with Intelligent Alignment Controls. This advanced system automatically adapts fiber alignments to actual fiber conditions, allowing the 100R to deliver a consistent splice quality while reducing operator intervention and rework.

The new Fujikura 100R Mass Fusion Splicer introduces Auto Placement Correction, which automatically detects and corrects fibers that are improperly seated in the V‑groove prior to fusion. By automatically adjusting the Z-stages to ensure precise fiber placement, Auto Fiber Fit reduces splice variability and minimizes manual intervention. Gap Alignment Correction virtually eliminates the end-face gap variations across fibers prior to fusion, a common source of error in previous models. By continuously adjusting alignment until the target range is met, the 100R improves splice uniformity and consistency while completing the correction in as little as one second. Axis Offset Correction reduces fiber axis position offsets across all fibers prior to fusion.

“The 100R represents a meaningful step forward in mass fusion splicing,” said Megha Garlapati, Product Line Manager at AFL. "By automatically correcting fiber placement, gap alignment and axis offset before fusion, the system delivers more uniform splices while maintaining rapid cycle times, regardless of operator experience or fiber condition.”

AFL, the trusted distributor of Fujikura splicers in North America, provides unmatched support with 24/7 availability, expert repair technicians, same-day turnaround and a comprehensive inventory of parts and consumables. Fujikura’s signature yellow transit cases are a familiar sight in data centers, trenches and Fiber-to-the-Home installations worldwide, symbolizing decades of reliability and innovation.

See the Fujikura 100R in action at Fiber Connect 2026 — visit AFL at Booth# 803 for live demonstrations and to speak with our splicing experts.

View AFL's complete fiber splicer product line and accessories at www.AFLglobal.com.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is a global manufacturer providing safe and reliable end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, data center, AI and industrial markets. With products in over 130 countries, AFL specializes in fiber optic cable and hardware, connectivity solutions, fusion splicers, and test and inspection equipment. Guided by customer-focused and community-centered values, the company operates manufacturing facilities worldwide and provides a comprehensive portfolio of services supporting network infrastructure, data centers, broadband expansion, wireless and power grid modernization.

Contacts:

Charlie Collias

Global Product Marketing Manager

[email protected]



Nancy Rice

PR Specialist, AFL

[email protected]