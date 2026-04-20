Arden Photonics Redesigns Flagship FGC-GS Fiber Geometry Measurement System

Solihull, United Kingdom – Arden Photonics, a leading manufacturer of optical fiber measurement solutions, is proud to announce the redesign of its flagship FGC-GS Fiber Geometry Measurement System. The new "smaller but mightier" system has been engineered to meet the evolving demands of specialty fiber manufacturers and laboratories.

The FGC-GS measures most fibers up to 800 µm, including Single Mode Fiber, Polarisation-Maintaining Fiber (PANDA), Active Fiber, Multi-core Fiber, and Hollow Core Fiber (NANF and DNANF). These enhancements support the efficient characterisation and validation of specialty fibers for both R&D and production environments, offering higher accuracy and enhanced usability in a footprint approximately 25% smaller than previous models.

Key Features and Technologies

· User calibration with NPL-traceable artefact: To maintain absolute calibration, users can perform in-house calibration using the FGC-FCD125 golden-fiber artefact, which is traceable to the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) in the United Kingdom, significantly reducing downtime and the need for on-site servicing.

· Enhanced Optical System & Algorithm: The FGC’s software and hardware have been redesigned for better measurement performance in a smaller footprint. The system features industry leading speed of measurement and one-click, dual-wavelength illumination, providing high-speed results without compromising precision.

· Improved Manual Analysis Tool & Reporting: Improved manual analysis tools enable quick assessment of new fiber designs without setting up automated routines. All measurement data is easily stored for production feedback and quality assurance

· Software Plug-in Architecture: The FGC’s plug-in architecture enables dedicated measurement for specific fiber types, optimising quality control and production routine. Currently, available plug-ins include: PM fibers, Single mode / Multi mode fibers, Active fibers, Multi-core fibers, and Hollow-core (NANF &

DNANF) fibers. We can customise plug-ins to rapidly standardise testing of tomorrow’s fibers.

“Our goal with the new FGC-GS was to create a future-proof platform that guarantees precision through traceable calibration and a redesigned software and hardware architecture,” said David Robinson, Founder and CEO of Arden Photonics. “As the industry shifts toward intricate designs like NANF, we are committed to pioneering new products in this segment. We look forward to sharing more developments soon that will empower our customers to lead the market. The FGC-GS is just the beginning of our new product development roadmap.”

For more information, visit www.ardenphotonics.com or email us at [email protected].

About Arden Photonics

Arden Photonics is a leading manufacturer of optical fiber measurement solutions. We partner with optical fiber manufacturers to help them develop and produce superior fibers, from standard to specialty fibers, for a brighter tomorrow. Our products include refractive index profilers, modal content analysers, interferometers, fiber geometry measurement systems, fiber rotational aligners, encircled flux meters, and mode controllers. If you have any measurement requirements for your fibers, our team of enthusiastic optical fiber measurement specialists is here to help.

Contact Us:

Arden Photonics Ltd Royston House, 267 Cranmore Boulevard, Shirley, Solihull, B90 4QT, UK +44 (0) 121 733 7721 [email protected]

Arden Photonics, LLC Central Florida Research Park 3259 Progress Drive, Orlando, FL 32826 +1 727 504 8748 [email protected]