ECOC Expo 2026: Solinide Photonics to demonstrate its new LumiCOMB plug-and-play energy efficient optical frequency comb generator

Gothenburg, Sweden, September 18th, 2026: Solinide Photonics, announces that is will feature its new turnkey optical frequency comb generator LumiCOMB at ECOC 2026 in Malaga. Designed for RF labs, researchers and developers, the LumiCOMB single-source comb generator replaces a rack of lasers with one comprehensive highly energy efficient plug-and-play instrument ideal for AI datacenters. Solinide Photonics experts will demonstrate the LumiCOMB in Malaga, Stand 2089.

Solinide’s ready-to-order LumiCOMB provides a compact tool for AI datacenters, telecommunications, semiconductors, consumer electronics and more. Photonics and systems R&D teams requiring a highly stable multi-wavelength source eliminating the need to build one in-house.

Product demonstrations, ECOC 2026 Expo:

September 21 st – 23 rd

– 23 Solinide Photonics Stand 2089

Contact: [email protected]





Technical details

LumiCOMB is a turnkey optical frequency comb generator built on Solinide's silicon nitride photonic platform. From a single switch-on, it produces a broadband, phase-coherent comb, a set of evenly spaced laser lines from one source, built on Solinide's ultra-low-loss silicon nitride micro-resonator platform: