ECOC Expo 2026: Solinide Photonics to demonstrate its new LumiCOMB plug-and-play energy efficient optical frequency comb generator

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Sept. 18, 2026
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Courtesy of Solinide Photonics AB
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Gothenburg, Sweden, September 18th, 2026: Solinide Photonics, announces that is will feature its new turnkey optical frequency comb generator LumiCOMB at ECOC 2026 in Malaga. Designed for RF labs, researchers and developers, the LumiCOMB single-source comb generator replaces a rack of lasers with one comprehensive highly energy efficient plug-and-play instrument ideal for AI datacenters. Solinide Photonics experts will demonstrate the LumiCOMB in Malaga, Stand 2089.

Solinide’s ready-to-order LumiCOMB provides a compact tool for AI datacenters, telecommunications, semiconductors, consumer electronics and more. Photonics and systems R&D teams requiring a highly stable multi-wavelength source eliminating the need to build one in-house.

Product demonstrations, ECOC 2026 Expo:

Technical details
LumiCOMB is a turnkey optical frequency comb generator built on Solinide's silicon nitride photonic platform. From a single switch-on, it produces a broadband, phase-coherent comb, a set of evenly spaced laser lines from one source, built on Solinide's ultra-low-loss silicon nitride micro-resonator platform:

  • A 2U (two vertical rack units), 19” rack - available in O-Band and C-Band format
  • Designed and built in Sweden  using advanced e-beam lithography for high-accuracy, low-loss optical components and fast prototyping
  • World record efficiency published in OFC 2026 with partners, including a leading AI infrastructure vendor
  • Delivers up to 24 usable lines above −5 dBm in the O-band at 200 GHz line spacing. A stable comb delivered on a single polarisation-maintaining fibre, FC/APC terminated
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