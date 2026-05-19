PacketLight Networks Partners with Quantum XChange to Expand Quantum-Safe Optical Networking Portfolio

Tel Aviv, May 19, 2026 – PacketLight Networks, a leading provider of DWDM and OTN solutions, today announced a partnership with post-quantum networksecurity leader Quantum XChange to expand PacketLight’s quantum-safe security portfolio with integrated post-quantum cryptography (PQC) capabilities.

The collaboration complements PacketLight’s existing FIPS-certified Layer-1 encryption and quantum key distribution (QKD) capabilities with NIST-standardized PQC, enabling customers to secure optical networks using PQC, QKD, or a hybrid combination based on their security, operational, and deployment needs.

The solution integrates Quantum XChange’s Phio TX®, a FIPS-validated cryptographic management platform that supports multiple key sources, including PQC and QKD, and enables crypto-agility as standards and threats evolve.

Together, the companies deliver quantum-safe encryption across DWDM and OTN networks, flexible PQC/QKD deployment options, protection against “harvest now, decrypt later” threats, and seamless integration with existing network environments.

“PacketLight Networks has long been at the forefront of secure optical transport, including Layer-1 encryption and QKD-based security for optical networks,” said Koby Reshef, CEO of PacketLight Networks. “By adding PQC to our comprehensive suite of DWDM and OTN solutions through our partnership with Quantum XChange, we are giving customers greater flexibility and control over their quantum-safe security strategy.”

“Organizations need scalable and practical solutions to transition to quantum-safe security,” said Fabien Adouani, VP Business Development at Quantum XChange. “Together with PacketLight Networks, customers can start with PQC, incorporate QKD, or run both simultaneously as standards and threats evolve.”

The combined solution is designed for organizations with the highest security requirements, including telecommunications, financial services, government, and critical infrastructure, helping ensure long-term protection of sensitive data against emerging quantum computing threats.

About PacketLight Networks

PacketLight Networks offers a comprehensive portfolio of DWDM and OTN solutions that enable enterprises, cloud providers, data center operators, and telecom carriers to build high-capacity, secure, and cost-efficient optical transport networks. PacketLight’s solutions combine simplicity, scalability, and vendor-neutral interoperability, ensuring seamless integration into diverse network environments. With advanced Layer-1 encryption, QKD support, and expanded post-quantum cryptography capabilities, PacketLight enables organizations to build future-ready, quantum-resilient networks that protect critical data-in-motion across metro, regional, and long-haul infrastructures. For more information, visit www.packetlight.com.

About Quantum XChange

Quantum XChange® empowers leading government agencies and commercial enterprises to secure sensitive network data from advances in AI and quantum computing by protecting their data-in-motion today and for the post-quantum world. Its cryptographic management platform, Phio TX®, provides an open, secure, and flexible architecture solution. For more information, visit www.quantumxc.com.