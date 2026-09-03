Prima Power LASERDYNE to Spotlight Advanced Laser Processing Technologies at IMTS 2026

Precision laser solutions for advanced welding and manufacturing applications at Booth 13522

Prima Power, a global leader in sheet metal working manufacturing solutions, will highlight its advanced laser processing capabilities at IMTS 2026, held September 14-19 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Attendees can visit the company at Booth 13522 to learn more about laser processing technologies built for demanding precision manufacturing applications.

Combining industry leading motion accuracy of ±0.012 mm (0.0005 in.), intelligent beam control, and proprietary software, LASERDYNE helps manufacturers produce highly complex parts with exceptional repeatability and confidence. Supporting applications such as precision laser drilling, high performance welding, laser cutting, and advanced laser material processing, proprietary technologies including OFC2 ABSOLUTE™, SmartRamp™, SmartPierce®, SmartSense™, SmartComp™, CylPerf®, and LinPerf™ provide real time process control to improve quality, reduce scrap, and accelerate production.

On display at the booth will be the BeamDirector® and Laser Next Head. Together, these laser head technologies highlight LASERDYNE’s work in precise beam delivery and advanced laser material processing, helping manufacturers improve part quality, reduce variation, and support efficient production.

Prima Power LASERDYNE experts Bryan Nichols, Carl Bryan, and Fabrizio Anzalone will be available at the booth to discuss advanced lasers and specific manufacturing challenges with attendees. Backed by decades of application knowledge and process development experience, the team works with customers to reduce risk and move demanding applications into production with confidence.

LASERDYNE is also testing high powered welding systems as it expands its advanced laser processing capabilities. The work supports the company’s focus on high performance welding, intelligent beam control, and production ready solutions for increasingly demanding manufacturing applications.

At IMTS 2026, Prima Power LASERDYNE will show how precision laser technology and engineering expertise can help manufacturers improve performance and process control. Attendees interested in new applications or advanced laser solutions are encouraged to visit Booth 13522 during the show.

For more information, visit https://www.primapower.com/en/technologies/specialized-processing-laserdyne. To arrange a meeting during IMTS, contact the LASERDYNE team at [email protected].