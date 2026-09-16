Piezo Micro-Gripper Provides Force Control to 0.005N for Optics and Photonics Automation

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI's P-606.1P piezoelectric micro-gripper provides compact, high-stiffness gripping for automated handling of micro-optics and fiber array units (FAUs) in photonics alignment, assembly, probing, and inspection applications. Combining piezoelectric actuation with integrated force sensing, the gripper enables optical components to be securely held while precision positioning systems perform high-dynamic alignment and positioning processes.

As photonics manufacturing becomes increasingly automated, accurate positioning is only part of the challenge. Fibers, lenses, and other miniature optical components must remain mechanically stable during rapid scanning and alignment while the applied gripping force is controlled to avoid damaging sensitive components. The P-606.1P addresses both requirements in a compact mechanism.

High Stiffness for Dynamic Alignment

The P-606.1P uses a monolithic flexure mechanism to guide the jaws without conventional bearings. This friction-free design eliminates mechanical play while providing high structural stiffness, helping minimize relative motion between the gripper and component during acceleration, settling, and active alignment.

Piezoelectric actuation provides fast, precise jaw motion, with up to 500 µm travel and opening widths of 0.5 to 1.9 mm, depending on the configuration.

Integrated Force Sensing

An integrated piezoresistive sensor provides direct feedback of the gripping force. With clamping force up to 4 N, the P-606.1P can securely retain optical components while allowing the gripping force to be monitored and controlled.

This combination is particularly useful for delicate components where reliable retention and controlled force must be balanced. During active alignment, the gripper can maintain a stable mechanical connection while the positioning system performs rapid scanning or optimization routines.

Adaptable to Automated Assembly

Interchangeable jaws allow the gripping interface to be adapted to different component geometries and manufacturing processes. The modular design supports integration into automated assembly equipment and photonics alignment systems.

By combining gripping, force feedback, and high mechanical stiffness, the P-606.1P adds controlled component handling directly to automated photonics manufacturing workflows. Optical elements can be picked up, positioned, actively aligned, held during subsequent manufacturing steps, and released at the required position and orientation.

Key Specifications

0–500 µm jaw travel

0.005 N Force Resolution

0.5–1.9 mm opening width

0–4 N clamping force

Integrated piezoresistive sensor for force feedback

Specs, datasheet: P-606.1P Micro Piezo Gripper

Read the blog: Advances in Fiber Alignment / Photonics Alignment Automation

Applications and Industries Served

Automated photonics manufacturing, fiber manipulation and active alignment, photonic component assembly, lens and micro-optic alignment, camera and imaging module assembly, optical probing and inspection, automated pick-and-place, microelectronics assembly, precision micromanipulation

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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)