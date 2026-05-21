Fiber-Alignment Stage Handles Photonics Applications with Loads to 2kg and Nanometer Precision

Modular multi-axis nanopositioning platform with ACS-based motion controller accelerates active alignment processes.

SHREWSBURY, Mass., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physik Instrumente (PI), a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning systems, introduces the F-572 High-Performance 3- to 6-Axis fiber-alignment stage and controller, designed for high-throughput active alignment applications in photonics manufacturing and test.

The modular alignment system combines precision goniometers, linear nanopositioning stages, magnetic direct-drive technology, high-resolution optical encoder feedback, and a preconfigured ACS-based alignment controller. It provides a compact, industrial-ready platform for demanding photonics applications with payloads to 2kg, including advanced packaging, LiDAR, and multichip-level testing.

A user-adjustable magnetic counterbalance on the Z-axis keeps motor currents and heat to a minimum.

The F-572 offers linear travel ranges of 60mm in X, Y, and Z, while three precision goniometers with a common pivot point provide rotation ranges up to 17°. High-speed magnetic direct drives enable linear velocities up to 500mm/s, and the goniometers support angular velocities up to 10°/s. Minimum incremental motion is 5nm and 5µrad for linear and angular motion, respectively, with bidirectional repeatability of 150nm and 25µrad.

Embedded Fast Multi-Channel Alignment (FMPA) routines for rapid area scans and gradient searches help reduce alignment times and increase manufacturing throughput.

The included alignment controller features TCP/IP and EtherCAT interfaces, advanced specific alignment routines and user-friendly software. PI's optional ultrafast PILightning algorithm is available for accelerated first-light search applications. The F-572's modular architecture is an alternative to the integrated alignment systems based on hexapod positioning system platforms.

Industries and Applications Served

Advanced packaging, LiDAR, multichip-level testing, PIC alignment, fiber alignment, photonics test and assembly, optical component assembly, automated photonic wafer testing, photonics wafer probing

» More information: F-572 High-Performance 3- to 6-Axis Photonics Alignment System

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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)