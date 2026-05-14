The AXS-130 is now even smarter

We’ve extended our promo! You have now until July 31 to get FTTH-iOLM on the AXS-130 compact OTDR (SM7 and SM8 models)—free for life.

What is FTTH-iOLM?

It’s an automated multipulse acquisition for live fiber that delivers a clear diagnostic of every element along the FTTH link under test—no guesswork, no rework.

How to get the free lifetime license offer?

Software upgrade: Already own an AXS-130? Just update the software, your lifetime FTTH-iOLM license is automatically activated.

Already own an AXS-130? Just update the software, your lifetime FTTH-iOLM license is automatically activated. Equipment purchase: Buying a new AXS-130 before July 31? You’ll get the lifetime license included at no cost.

With FTTH-iOLM for live fiber, the AXS-130 becomes one of the most accessible, intelligent FTTH testers out there—offering dynamic ranges of 42/40/39 dB at 1310/1550/1650 nm wavelengths and automated multi-acquisition testing for first-time-right installations.

Upgrade now and start testing smarter.