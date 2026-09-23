Excelitas Enhances Optem mag.x 125 System with High-Speed, High-Precision Autofocus Capability

Third-party autofocus hardware integration with mag.x 125 objective lenses delivers through-the-lens focus tracking and nanometer-level positioning for high-throughput metrology and inspection

Pittsburgh, Pa., September 23, 2026 – Excelitas®, the leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the MedTech, Life Sciences, Advanced Industrial, next-generation Semiconductor and Avionics end markets, today announced enhanced autofocus capability across its Optem® mag.x 125 widefield microscope platform. By leveraging a third-party PFA-LN autofocus sensor and iZAA-LFOV integrated Z-axis stage hardware with Excelitas mag.x 125 objective lenses, the system now offers a high-speed, high-precision autofocus solution for demanding metrology and inspection applications.

The PFA-LN delivers through-the-lens rapid focus tracking on complex, patterned and multilayer surfaces, while the iZAA-LFOV provides precise, repeatable objective positioning with nanometer Z-axis resolution. Optimized to work seamlessly with mag.x optics, including the new mag.x 8X/0.32 PLAN APO Objective, the combination enables automated, fast and reliable autofocus control. Compared to the previous autofocus solution, customers benefit from a lower price, easier integration and performance improvements, now extended across the full range of mag.x lenses.

Key features include:

· Integrated high-speed autofocus (up to 3 kHz) solution for scanning applications

· Advanced surface recognition for patterned and multilayer samples

· Precision and repeatable objective positioning with 40nm focus resolution

· Integrated electronics and controllers for simplified integration

· Optimized compatibility across the mag.x objective lens lineup

"Large field of view, small-feature inspection and metrology are critical for high-throughput inspection of flat panel displays, wafers and advanced packaging features," said Thomas Schaeffler, Senior Director at Excelitas. "By optimizing the autofocus capability of our mag.x system 125, we're giving semiconductor and electronics OEMs the speed and precision to keep pace with these demands, without adding complexity to their system integration."

The enhanced autofocus capability is interchangeable across the mag.x 125 platform. For more information, visit https://www.excelitas.com/product/magx-125-widefield-microscope-system or see it on display at Vision 2026, Excelitas’ Booth # E51 in Hall 10, October 6 - 8, 2026 in Stuttgart, Germany.

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About Excelitas

Excelitas® is a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the MedTech, Life Sciences, Advanced Industrial, next-generation Semiconductor and Avionics end markets. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, Excelitas is an essential partner in the design, development and manufacture of advanced technologies, offering leading-edge innovation in sensing, detection, imaging, optics and specialty illumination for customers worldwide. Excelitas is at the forefront of addressing many of the relevant megatrends impacting the world today, including precision medicine, industrial automation, artificial intelligence and connected devices (IoT).

Connect with Excelitas on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit our website at www.excelitas.com for more information.

Excelitas® and Optem® are registered trademarks of the Excelitas group of companies. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Dan Brailer

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

[email protected]

+1 (412) 977-2605

Cheryl Reynhout or Jill Anderson

On Behalf of Excelitas

SVM Public Relations

[email protected]

+1 (401) 490-9700