LYNRED equips MTG-I2 weather satellite to enable faster detection of extreme weather events

As extreme weather events become increasingly frequent, Europe’s new generation of meteorological satellites is relying on LYNRED’s infrared technologies to observe the atmosphere with unprecedented precision.



Grenoble, France, August 28, 2026 - Storms, hurricanes, heatwaves, heavy rainfall... As extreme weather events intensify, Europe is continuing the deployment of its Meteosat Third Generation (MTG) programme, designed to strengthen its weather observation capabilities. A new milestone was reached on August 27 with the launch by Arianespace, aboard an Ariane 62 rocket, of the MTG-I2 satellite, carrying a Flexible Combined Imager, from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

Cooperation between the European Space Agency (ESA) and EUMETSAT, the satellite developed by Thales Alenia Space will provide essential meteorological data to improve day-and-night monitoring of atmospheric movements and help anticipate extreme weather events. At the heart of its onboard technology are four infrared detectors developed by LYNRED, a global leader in infrared imaging technologies, which will play a key role in collecting the data supplied to meteorological services.

Designed to acquire high-resolution images across eleven different infrared spectral bands, these detectors cover an exceptionally broad spectral range, from near infrared (NIR) to very long-wave infrared (VLWIR), providing increasingly precise data on an almost real-time basis.

These observation capabilities will notably enable:

Monitoring of cloud structures and atmospheric moisture;

Analysis of atmospheric movements at different altitudes;

Early detection and monitoring of extreme weather events such as storms and hurricanes.

A new generation of satellites for more responsive weather observation

Following the launch of MTG-I1 in 2022, now Meteosat-12, and MTG-S1 in 2025, which will become Meteosat-13, the arrival of MTG-I2 completes the entire first MTG family.

The mission is carried out through the joint operation of two imaging satellites (Meteosat-12 and MTG-I2) and one sounding satellite (MTG-S1), delivering world-leading performance in terms of repeatability, resolution, and multispectral coverage for meteorological imaging and sounding applications.

This new generation notably reduces the weather image refresh time to 2.5 minutes over Europe for the mission assigned to the MTG-I2 satellite, compared to 15 minutes for the previous generation (Meteosat Second Generation).

Twenty years of development serving European meteorology

The launch of MTG-I2 marks the culmination of nearly two decades of technological and industrial development, building on the operational success of MTG-I1 (Meteosat-12) and MTG-S1 (the future Meteosat-13).

It also demonstrates LYNRED’s expertise in space applications and the development of very high-performance infrared detectors. The company developed all the infrared detectors of MTG imaging satellites, 16 detectors in total, eight of which are now in orbit following this launch.

The technologies developed as part of the MTG programme now enable LYNRED to offer a comprehensive range of multispectral sensors, from SWIR to VLWIR, addressing the requirements of numerous environmental and scientific missions.

With 85 detectors now in orbit, LYNRED has established itself as a leading player in European space applications.

“The MTG programme is one of the most ambitious space projects ever undertaken in Europe for meteorological applications. We are proud to have developed and manufactured detectors capable of meeting the most demanding requirements for observing weather and climate-related phenomena. This launch further strengthens LYNRED’s heritage and experience in this field. Our contribution to this major programme once again demonstrates our technological expertise and our position as a reference player in space-based meteorological applications,” said Philippe Chorier, Space Business Development Manager at LYNRED.

LYNRED and the MTG Program at a glance: 4 infrared detectors developed for MTG-I2: NIR detector (1.3 – 1.6 – 2.2 µm);

IR1 detector (3.8 – 6.3 – 7.3 µm), IR2 detector (8.7 – 9.7 µm), IR3 detector (10.5 – 12.3 – 13.3 µm); 11 spectral bands covered;

Spectral coverage from SWIR to VLWIR (up to 13.3 µm);

LYNRED's MCT technology qualified for space applications;

26 detectors supplied by LYNRED for the entire MTG program (including FCI and IRS), 10 of which are currently in orbit.

About LYNRED

LYNRED, together with its subsidiaries LYNRED USA and New Imaging Technologies (NIT), is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality infrared technologies for the aerospace, defense and commercial markets. Its extensive portfolio of infrared sensors covers the electromagnetic spectrum from near infrared to very long-wave infrared. Its products are at the heart of numerous military programmes and applications and are key components in many leading brands of commercial thermal imaging equipment sold across Europe, Asia and North America.

LYNRED is the leading European manufacturer of IR detectors deployed in space.

www.lynred.com