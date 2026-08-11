SI Sensors strengthen engineering team

SI Sensors has strengthened its custom CMOS image sensor design capability through development and promotion of two staff members.

The promotions reflect SI Sensors' expanding order book and the increasing complexity of the custom image sensor programmes now underway, spanning radiation-hard sensors for space and instrumentation applications, ultra-high-speed imaging, and scientific CMOS design. Both Mark Mutinda and Ryan Bradshaw have progressed through the company's structured graduate development programme, building hands-on experience across pixel architecture, analogue readout design, and physical design.

Phil Brown, CEO of SI Sensors commented “Mark and Ryan have both shown excellent technical growth and initiative since joining us as graduates, and this promotion is thoroughly deserved. As our project portfolio grows in scale and complexity, investing in and developing our own engineering talent is central to how we scale the business sustainably.”

He added “Our graduate programme is designed to give engineers broad, practical exposure across the full image sensor design flow – from pixel and circuit design through to layout, verification, and characterisation. Seeing team members progress into design engineer roles is a strong signal of both individual growth and the health of the wider business.”

SI Sensors is a division of Specialised Imaging, focused on innovative CMOS image sensor design and development. The company's aim is to use its extensive in-house IP and design experience, together with the latest software tools, to design novel image sensors using the most appropriate foundry technologies globally. The full-service CMOS image sensor design offered by the company includes circuit design, pixel optimisation, simulation, layout, verification, and tape-out. In addition, to ensure performance and consistent quality and reliability SI Sensors perform detailed electro-optical testing from characterisation through to mass production testing adhering to industry standards such as EMVA 1288.

For further information please visit www.si-sensors.com or contact the company on +44 1442 827 728 / [email protected].