Pleora Introduces iPORT™ GEV-TB External Frame Grabber to Bring High-Bandwidth GigE Vision Connectivity to Lower-Cost Computing Platforms

Ottawa, ON – June 11, 2026 – Pleora Technologies today announced the launch of the iPORT™ GEV-TB External Frame Grabber, designed to simplify the integration of high-bandwidth GigE Vision® cameras with compact, cost-effective computing platforms while maintaining the performance required for demanding imaging applications. The company will demonstrate the new solution live at Automate 2026 (Booth #10002), showcasing real-time, low-latency video streaming with low CPU usage.

The external frame grabber converts GigE Vision 2.x camera output into a PCIe stream, transmitting video at up to 22.5 Gbps with low, predictable latency over a standard Ethernet cable directly to a Thunderbolt™ 3/4 or USB4 (USB-C) port. By eliminating the need for a host PCIe slot or internal frame grabber, the solution enables direct connection of high-performance GigE Vision cameras to laptops, embedded PCs, industrial systems, and single-board computers to reduce system size, cost, power consumption, and integration complexity.

A built-in direct memory access (DMA) engine transfers full image data directly to host memory, significantly reducing CPU overhead and freeing resources for application processing. Hardware-based packet resend management and an integrated frame buffer ensure deterministic, reliable image delivery, even in high-throughput or burst conditions. The solution is GigE Vision 2.2 and GenICam compliant and supported by Pleora’s eBUS™ SDK, enabling rapid application development and deployment across platforms using a common API.

“The iPORT GEV-TB External Frame Grabber provides system designers and integrators with a flexible, standards-based solution that extends high-bandwidth GigE Vision connectivity to platforms where PCIe slots are not available,” said James Falconer, Product Manager, Pleora Technologies. “By offloading CPU-intensive tasks and delivering deterministic performance, this solution unlocks new possibilities for portable, high-performance imaging systems.”

The iPORT GEV-TB External Frame Grabber is now sampling with lead customers, with full availability in CY Q1, 2027. Future variants will include dual-channel configurations, as well as integrated IEEE 1588 and PoE/PoE+ support. For information on early product availability contact [email protected].

For more information visit https://www.pleora.com/machine-vision-connectivity/iport-gev-tb/.

About Pleora Technologies

Pleora Technologies is a global leader in real-time video and data connectivity for industrial automation, medical imaging, and security and defense applications. With over 25 years of expertise, Pleora delivers solutions that simplify design, accelerate time-to-market, and reducecosts to enable the development of advanced imaging systems worldwide. Learn more at pleora.com.

For More Information

Ed Goffin, Vice President, Product Marketing

Pleora Technologies Inc.

Email: [email protected]