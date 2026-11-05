Excelitas Launches XPD-100-1 and XPDA-200 Series Photodiodes for Compact, High-Performance Optical Sensing

New chip-scale silicon photodiodes combine high near-infrared sensitivity, fast response and flexible configurations for miniaturized sensing systems

Pittsburgh, Pa., November 5, 2026 – Excelitas®, a leading industrial technology company enabling precision instrumentation, sensing and controls, advanced automation and performance materials that deliver current and next-generation innovations that enrich lives, today announced the XPD-100-1 and XPDA-200 Series Silicon Photodiodes. Designed for compact optical sensing applications, the new devices combine high near-infrared sensitivity, fast response and chip-scale packaging to support increasingly miniaturized industrial and consumer systems.

The XPD-100-1 and XPDA-200 Series is ideal for IoT, connected devices and consumer electronics applications including proximity sensing, light barriers and curtains, photoswitches and position detection. The photodiodes’ back-side illuminated architecture with anti-reflective coating helps maximize light collection, delivering 90% quantum efficiency at 850 nm, with response times down to 70 ns support fast optical detection.

“As connected devices continue to become smaller and more capable, designers need optical sensing components that deliver strong performance without consuming valuable system space,” said Richard Simons, Product Manager at Excelitas. “The XPD-100-1 and XPDA-200 Series combine high sensitivity and fast response with an extremely compact chip-scale package, giving engineers a flexible platform for integrating optical sensing into next-generation products.”

The XPD-100-1 is a high-sensitivity, high-speed silicon photodiode with a compact 1.75 × 1.75 mm footprint. Typical applications include proximity sensors, light barriers and curtains, liquid and level detection, smoke detectors, heartbeat monitors, oximeters, position detection and IR remote controls.

The XPDA-200 Series extends the same compact photodiode technology into multi-element arrays. Four standard configurations are available, ranging from 2 × 1 to 8 × 2, while customized arrays up to 15 × 15 mm can also be developed. Each photodiode is individually accessible, supporting applications such as triangulation, spot location, angle measurement, rotary encoders and other position-sensing functions.

Key features of the series include:

Chip-scale packaging : Enables compact integration into miniaturized systems.

: Enables compact integration into miniaturized systems. 90% quantum efficiency at 850 nm : Supports high signal collection efficiency in near-infrared sensing applications.

: Supports high signal collection efficiency in near-infrared sensing applications. Fast response : Rise/fall times down to 70 ns support rapid optical detection.

: Rise/fall times down to 70 ns support rapid optical detection. Single-element and array options : Provides design flexibility using a common photodiode building block.

: Provides design flexibility using a common photodiode building block. High dynamic range : Supports detection across a broad range of optical signal levels.

: Supports detection across a broad range of optical signal levels. Tape-and-reel packaging: Simplifies automated SMT assembly and high-volume manufacturing.

For additional information about the XPD-100-1 and XPDA-200 Series, visit https://www.excelitas.com/product-category/backside-illuminated-photodiode-chip-scale-package or meet the Excelitas team at electronica 2026 in Munich, Germany, November 10 – 13, 2026, at Booth# 302, Hall B4.